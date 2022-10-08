Lexington beats River Bluff in rivalry game. Ridge View wins overtime thriller

Lexington coach Perry Woolbright has been waiting for his team to play a complete game.

The Wildcats did that Friday in one of their biggest games of the season. Running back Jonah Norris and quarterback Taiden Mines had big nights as Lexington defeated county rival River Bluff 48-21 for its second-straight win over the Gators.

“Our guys finally played a complete game,” Woolbright said. “Every game, we would play hard and play good but would have some let downs for a quarter. But our guys finally played a big game.

“We aren’t going to shut a team like River Bluff down. They have a great running back and great offense and defense. But our guys really played well and it was big for us to win this game.”

Lexington leads the all-time series 6-3. The 48 points were the most scored by either team in the series.

Norris rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns, while Mines was 14-of-23 for 188 yards and three TDs, all to Jarrod Mewborn.

The Lexington trio played a big part as the Wildcats (6-1) jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Norris had two TD runs during that stretch, including one play when it looked he was stopped at the line of scrimmage but squirted out for a 53-yard score.

Mines had a 26-yard pass to Mewborn with 7:06 in the third. Mewborn finished with five catches for 135 yards.

Cooper Johns got River Bluff (6-2) on the board with a 2-yard run to cut it to 28-7 with 3:55 left in the second.

The Gators cut it to 35-14 right before halftime on Parker Murray’s 28-yard pass to Alejandro Ambriz.

River Bluff made it 35-21 on the first play of the second half as Johns scored on a 97-yard run. The senior finished with 255 yards and two TDs.

But Lexington answered right back on Norris’ 5-yard run to make it 42-21 with 8:57 left in the third. The Wildcats finished with 496 yards of total offense.

Brayden Woolbright had two interceptions for the Wildcats.

Hammond 49, Cardinal Newman 0

Hammond quarterback Dylan Richardson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two in the win over the Cardinals (3-4).

Running back Aidan Canzater caught one of Richardson’s TD passes and also ran for two in the win. Canzater finished with 138 total yards while Richardson had 145 for Hammond (6-2).

Dutch Fork 52, White Knoll 0

The top-ranked Silver Foxes bounced back from their first loss of the season two weeks ago with a dominating defensive performance.

Dutch Fork (6-1, 1-0) held White Knoll (6-2, 0-2) to 49 yards of offense in the win.

Running back Jarvis Green rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns for the Silver Foxes. Quarterback Aliam Appler had 209 yards of total offense and three touchdowns for Dutch Fork.

Ridge View 40, Irmo 37 (OT)

Marcus Kelly scored on a 10-yard run in overtime to give the Blazers a big region win.

Ridge View trailed 34-28 with 3:07 left, but Donald Tomlin hit Zion Agnew on a 3-yard pass with 26 seconds left to tie the game at 34. Ridge View (6-1) missed the extra point, sending the game to overtime.

Jose Villanueva kicked his third field goal of the game on Irmo’s possession of overtime, and the Blazers answered with the game-winner.

Tomlin threw for 241 yards and three TD passes, two to Agnew and one to Adonis McDaniel, who also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Tomlin also rushed for 70 yards and a TD.

Irmo quarterback AJ Brand threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score.

Gilbert 43, Swansea 13

Alias Graham-Woodberry ran for three touchdowns in the Indians’ second-straight region victory.

Graham-Woodberry finished with 85 yards rushing. Jaden Allen-Hendrix added 100 yards and a TD. Quarterback Drake Braddock passed for 161 yards and a score for Gilbert (5-2).

Swansea quarterback Jacob Harper passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jacob Gissendanner, who finished with five catches for 184 yards.

Strom Thurmond 6, Saluda 3

Nate Nordeen kicked two field goals, including one as time expired, as the Rebels knocked off the top-ranked team in Class 2A.

The win was a big one for first-year Strom Thurmond coach Andrew Webb against his former team. Webb was offensive coordinator at Saluda last season.

Saluda’s only score came on a field goal with 2:41 left in the second quarter.

Camden 51, Darlington 0

Quarterback Grayson White threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the Bulldogs’ third-straight win.

Running back Cortez Lane added two rushing touchdowns.

It was the third time this season Camden (5-3) has scored more than 50 points in a game.

Gray Collegiate 27, Fairfield Central 14

Caleb Ford ran for two touchdowns and Riley Staton threw a TD pass as Gray took over first place in Region 4-2A.

Ford finished with 133 yards rushing and Staton had 124 in the air.

Cam McMillion had a TD pass for Fairfield, and the Griffins also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

AC Flora 35, Richland Northeast 18

The Falcons improved to 7-0 on the season with a win over the Cavaliers.

Senior running back Markel Townsend rushed for four touchdowns and sophomore Aidan Moseley added one in the fourth quarter for the Faclons.

Richland Northeast quarterback Will Wilson rushed for all three of the Cavs’ TDs.

Brookland-Cayce 14, Lower Richland 7

De’Shawn Washington scored the go-ahead touchdown with 7:25 left in the third quarter, and the Bearcats’ defense made it stand up for the region win.

B-C’s defense stopped Lower Richland twice inside the 5-yard line, including second time with 32 seconds left to preserve the win.

Naahzeikiel Mays had a 27-yard touchdown run for BC.

Lamarion Pearson had a TD run to give Lower Richland a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Westwood 18, Lugoff-Elgin 14

Jayden Harrison’s 5-yard touchdown with 2:48 left gave the Redhawks a come-from-behind region win.

Kareem Harrison sealed the win with an interception with 1:41 left.

K’Shon Harrison added a 10-yard touchdown run for Westwood, and Hernandez O’Neal had a TD pass to Sean Goddard.

Blythewood 40, Nation Ford 0

The Bengals recorded their second-straight shutout and remained tied for first with Clover in Region 3-5A. Blythewood hosts Clover next week.

The Bengals have outscored their opponents 92-0 over their last two games.

Blythewood quarterback David Herden threw two TD passes and also ran for a score. Bengals receiver DJ Tyler caught two TD passes.

Nation Ford quarterback and Memphis commit Carson Black left the game in the second with a concussion and the Bengals leading 21-0.

Ben Lippen 58, Trinity Collegiate 22

The Falcons blew open a close game in the second half.

Ben Lippen led 21-8 at halftime before scoring 37 points over the final two quarters. Dobson Ricks threw three touchdown passes while running backs Bryce Craft and Taevian Copney combined for more than 200 yards on the ground. Each running back also scored a TD.

Jordan Conner returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Bo Morris had a TD catch for the Falcons. Ben Lippen’s defense forced four turnovers.

Newberry 42, Mid-Carolina 14

The Bulldogs won their second-straight game.

It was Newberry’s 11th-straight win over Mid-Carolina, which is tied for the longest winning streak in the series that goes back to 1984.

Clover 45, Spring Valley 15

The Vikings had their two-game winning streak stopped by Clover.

Jaylon Hoover threw four touchdown passes and also ran one for the Blue Eagles. Evan Javis had a TD run for the Vikings.

CA Johnson 62, Great Falls 26

Quarterback Caleb Pearson ran for three touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Green Hornets’ victory.

Dawan Rice and Jaylin Miller each had two TDs for CAJ.

Keenan 50, Columbia 6

The Raiders won their second straight game with a blowout win over the Capitals.

Northside Christian 54, GSIC Charter 14

Jefferson McCallum threw three touchdown passes, two to Sam Burks, in Northside’s win.

McCallum finished with 152 yards passing. John Lizewski added two TD runs for the Crusaders.

Silver Bluff 29, Batesburg-Leesville 14

Quarterback Maleik Williams ran for two touchdowns and threw for one to help Silver Bluff past Batesburg-Leesville.

Williams was 15-of-20 passing for 138 yards and also ran it 15 times for 84 yards.

B-L quarterback Tanner Watkins threw for 132 yards and two scores. Jamarius Clark caught 5 passes for 94 yards.