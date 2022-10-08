Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
WRGB
11 firefighters have been added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The names of 11 firefighters were added to the fallen firefighters memorial in a ceremony at the Empire State Plaza on October 11th. EMS Captain Alison Russo was killed in an unprovoked stabbing while on duty last month. The memorial was dedicated in 1998, honors...
WRGB
Troy fire fighters rescue woman from burning building
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Around noon Monday, the Troy fire department responded to a call of a structure fire on 8th street. According to fire officials, CBS 6 learned one family occupied both floors of the building. The family unit included multiple small children. When the first responder’s arrived...
WRGB
Progress under way on Mechanicville sidewalks
MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Some improvements are being made to the state of the sidewalks in Mechanicville. Since July, we’ve been following one woman, Darlene McGraw’s mission to make the city more ADA compliant, enhancing accessibility for people with a handicap or disability. CBS6 reporter Emma Quinn...
WRGB
Fire fighters use awareness week to recruit amid continuing shortages
If you're not careful, turning up the heat in the colder months could lead to a 911 call. The Red Cross of Eastern New York says in the colder months they see a 30% increase in our home fire responses. That's typically because of gas heating systems or fireplaces. "Things...
WRGB
Mayor offers insight into Productive Initiatives for Pine Hills
Albany, NY (WRGB) — As new plans come together for more positive ways to impact the Pine Hills neighborhood, less than two weeks ago, an 18-year-old was shot and killed. The Mayor of Albany spoke to CBS 6 about the new initiatives she hopes will put a stop to the violence " One of the Issues they were talking about was after school," The Mayor tells CBS 6.
WRGB
Sch'dy officials celebrate opening of bridge that connects Mont Pleasant & Hamilton Hill
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Construction is complete on the Francis Avenue Bridge in Schenectady. The bridge, also known as the Cotton Hollow Bridge goes over I-890, connecting the Mont Pleasant and Hamilton Hill neighborhoods. The project, which cost over $3 million, includes replacement of the concrete bridge deck, new...
WRGB
Man with 28 suspensions, accused of having fake inspection sticker following traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man with multiple suspensions, accused of possessing a fake inspection sticker. According to the Albany County Sheriff, Jedidiah Foote was stopped by deputies back on October 9th, just after 6:00 PM. Foote was stopped in the area...
WRGB
Ground breaks on improvement project at Saratoga Spa State Park
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Today in Saratoga, elected leaders joined the New York State Parks Commissioner at Spa State Park to break ground on improvements. The Roosevelt drive corridor project aims to enhance safety, amenities, environmental and historic preservation. More than four million dollars will be put towards...
WRGB
Damaged or peeling plates? Here's how to get them replaced for free
New York State (WRGB) — ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) - Are your license plates damaged or peeling?. Officials from the Department of Motor Vehicles say that if your plates have become damaged due to "delamination" -- or the top layers peeling off, you can have the plates replaced, free of charge.
WRGB
Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
WRGB
Staffing shortage leaves schools without nurses
(WRGB) — CBS 6 continues to investigate how staffing shortages are impacting your kids. School nurses play a key role in keeping students safe and healthy, but districts have faced difficulty in having enough of them. CBS 6 obtained an email sent to parents in the Niskayuna Central School...
WRGB
Three accused of stealing cannabis plants from licensed farm in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Department says they have arrested three people, accused of stealing cannabis plants. Stephen R. Clark Sr, 41, Tyler J. Clark, 26, and Carl M. Carpenter, 26, are accused of stealing cannabis plants from a licensed farm, Adirondack Hemp Farms, LLC,. All...
WRGB
Pittsfield man accused of snatching purse from elderly woman
PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — Police in Pittsfield say they have arrested a 30-year-old man, accused of purse snatching. According to investigators, a 77-year-old victim reported to police that she was robbed of her purse in the area of 200 block of North Street. Office say they soon located Felix...
WRGB
Albany man arrested: found with loaded firearm and oxycodone pills
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's office have arrested an Albany man on gun and drug related charges. Michael C. Miller, 31 of Albany was placed in custody when he was found to have a loaded firearm, as well as drugs. These drugs included oxycodone pills. The pills are suspected to be counterfeit and pressed with fentanyl.
WRGB
Albany man arrested in connection to Dana Avenue domestic burglary
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man wanted in connection with a Dana Avenue domestic burglary, assault and menacing has been arrested. William Crawford, 35, is accused of assaulting a woman, leaving her with a broken foot. He is also accused of threatening her with a handgun Friday night during a domestic burglary on Dana Avenue.
WRGB
Superintendent announces departure from the Albany City School District
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams is retiring from the Albany City School District. The announcement came on October10th, in her sixth year as the district superintendent. "Superintendent Adams has been a transformational leader for our school district – the right person at the right time to...
WRGB
Albany County approves salary disclosure law
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County has approved a salary disclosure law. This local law requires employers to provide the minimum and maximum salary or hourly wage for any position that is advertised. The law is made to strengthen efforts against pay inequality and discrimination in the workforce. The...
WRGB
Schenectady County celebrates fall foliage at Mabee Farm
ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, NY — For fall lovers, it is prime time, pumpkin spice is plentiful, giant pumpkins seem to be taking over the earth, and the leaves, they are at their best. And today, people in Schenectady celebrated all of that nature flourishing at the same time. The 9th...
WRGB
Students get inside peek at career options through WSWHE BOCES career expo
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Thinking about a future career is now starting when you're in high school!. The Washington, Saratoga, Warren, Hamilton, Essex BOCES has partnered with local businesses and school districts to get 8th and 9th grade students exposed to educational programs BOCES offers through the CTE Works! interactive fair.
WRGB
"The Way We Were" car show brings classic wheels to Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Downtown Ballston Spa turned into one big showroom Sunday, but one with the look of yesteryear. The Way We Were car show thrilling car enthusiasts in the Capital Region for the 20th straight year, a record number of cars this year too, about 500 in total, everything from the classics to the muscles on display. This event's goal to invigorate downtown Ballston Spa, helping give businesses a busy day of sales, a vibrant atmosphere highlighted by folks showing off their hood ornaments and v8 engines.
