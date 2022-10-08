ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

11 firefighters have been added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The names of 11 firefighters were added to the fallen firefighters memorial in a ceremony at the Empire State Plaza on October 11th. EMS Captain Alison Russo was killed in an unprovoked stabbing while on duty last month. The memorial was dedicated in 1998, honors...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Troy fire fighters rescue woman from burning building

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Around noon Monday, the Troy fire department responded to a call of a structure fire on 8th street. According to fire officials, CBS 6 learned one family occupied both floors of the building. The family unit included multiple small children. When the first responder’s arrived...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Progress under way on Mechanicville sidewalks

MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Some improvements are being made to the state of the sidewalks in Mechanicville. Since July, we’ve been following one woman, Darlene McGraw’s mission to make the city more ADA compliant, enhancing accessibility for people with a handicap or disability. CBS6 reporter Emma Quinn...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WRGB

Fire fighters use awareness week to recruit amid continuing shortages

If you're not careful, turning up the heat in the colder months could lead to a 911 call. The Red Cross of Eastern New York says in the colder months they see a 30% increase in our home fire responses. That's typically because of gas heating systems or fireplaces. "Things...
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
WRGB

Mayor offers insight into Productive Initiatives for Pine Hills

Albany, NY (WRGB) — As new plans come together for more positive ways to impact the Pine Hills neighborhood, less than two weeks ago, an 18-year-old was shot and killed. The Mayor of Albany spoke to CBS 6 about the new initiatives she hopes will put a stop to the violence " One of the Issues they were talking about was after school," The Mayor tells CBS 6.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Ground breaks on improvement project at Saratoga Spa State Park

Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Today in Saratoga, elected leaders joined the New York State Parks Commissioner at Spa State Park to break ground on improvements. The Roosevelt drive corridor project aims to enhance safety, amenities, environmental and historic preservation. More than four million dollars will be put towards...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Great Chicago Fire#Fire Safety#Fire Prevention Month#The Red Cross
WRGB

Damaged or peeling plates? Here's how to get them replaced for free

New York State (WRGB) — ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) - Are your license plates damaged or peeling?. Officials from the Department of Motor Vehicles say that if your plates have become damaged due to "delamination" -- or the top layers peeling off, you can have the plates replaced, free of charge.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Staffing shortage leaves schools without nurses

(WRGB) — CBS 6 continues to investigate how staffing shortages are impacting your kids. School nurses play a key role in keeping students safe and healthy, but districts have faced difficulty in having enough of them. CBS 6 obtained an email sent to parents in the Niskayuna Central School...
NISKAYUNA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WRGB

Pittsfield man accused of snatching purse from elderly woman

PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — Police in Pittsfield say they have arrested a 30-year-old man, accused of purse snatching. According to investigators, a 77-year-old victim reported to police that she was robbed of her purse in the area of 200 block of North Street. Office say they soon located Felix...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Albany man arrested: found with loaded firearm and oxycodone pills

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's office have arrested an Albany man on gun and drug related charges. Michael C. Miller, 31 of Albany was placed in custody when he was found to have a loaded firearm, as well as drugs. These drugs included oxycodone pills. The pills are suspected to be counterfeit and pressed with fentanyl.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man arrested in connection to Dana Avenue domestic burglary

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man wanted in connection with a Dana Avenue domestic burglary, assault and menacing has been arrested. William Crawford, 35, is accused of assaulting a woman, leaving her with a broken foot. He is also accused of threatening her with a handgun Friday night during a domestic burglary on Dana Avenue.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Superintendent announces departure from the Albany City School District

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams is retiring from the Albany City School District. The announcement came on October10th, in her sixth year as the district superintendent. "Superintendent Adams has been a transformational leader for our school district – the right person at the right time to...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany County approves salary disclosure law

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County has approved a salary disclosure law. This local law requires employers to provide the minimum and maximum salary or hourly wage for any position that is advertised. The law is made to strengthen efforts against pay inequality and discrimination in the workforce. The...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady County celebrates fall foliage at Mabee Farm

ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, NY — For fall lovers, it is prime time, pumpkin spice is plentiful, giant pumpkins seem to be taking over the earth, and the leaves, they are at their best. And today, people in Schenectady celebrated all of that nature flourishing at the same time. The 9th...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Students get inside peek at career options through WSWHE BOCES career expo

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Thinking about a future career is now starting when you're in high school!. The Washington, Saratoga, Warren, Hamilton, Essex BOCES has partnered with local businesses and school districts to get 8th and 9th grade students exposed to educational programs BOCES offers through the CTE Works! interactive fair.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WRGB

"The Way We Were" car show brings classic wheels to Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Downtown Ballston Spa turned into one big showroom Sunday, but one with the look of yesteryear. The Way We Were car show thrilling car enthusiasts in the Capital Region for the 20th straight year, a record number of cars this year too, about 500 in total, everything from the classics to the muscles on display. This event's goal to invigorate downtown Ballston Spa, helping give businesses a busy day of sales, a vibrant atmosphere highlighted by folks showing off their hood ornaments and v8 engines.
BALLSTON SPA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy