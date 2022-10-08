ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

OSHP: 1 dead in Springfield Twp. motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner were on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night. The motorcycle accident happened on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Unity Road just after 6:30 p.m. OSHP confirmed the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Tyler Long of...
ENON VALLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA
WFMJ.com

New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening

A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
COLUMBIANA, OH
cranberryeagle.com

$1.3M will help local fire departments

A total of $1.3 million is coming to aid Butler volunteer fire departments this year, according to the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s office. Local fire chiefs are brainstorming on how to spend it. The state received a total $66 million for its volunteer fire departments from the Volunteer Fire Fighters...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'The Boy Behind The Door:' Pittsburgh native's new book recalls the true story of a Holocaust survivor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Jewish high holidays come to a close, A McKeesport native now living in New York City has written a book about one teenager's experience during the Holocaust in the Netherlands. Author David Tabatsky recounts the true story of Salomon Kool who survived the Nazis in the 1940s even as the rest of his family perished in his book "The Boy Behind The Door." Tabatsky has written a book for teenagers and adults alike but he said with each passing year, it's more important than ever that young people understand what the Holocaust was all about. "These are things that are very important, especially in the times that we live in where the political situation and the far-right movements are very dangerous, and I think the younger generation needs to understand that they must take responsibility to be sure that individual and communal freedom is perpetuated in our world," he said. You can watch my full interview with Tabatsky below!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting Child: Johnathan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Johnathan has an inquisitive spirit and a love for furry friends! He's a Waiting Child!This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).      
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Foliage Report: Butler “Starting To Change Colors”

While we may be seeing some leaves change colors, we’re still early on in the fall foliage season according to state officials. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that Butler County and most of southwestern PA is still in the “starting to change colors” classification.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake

A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

BC3 students to sell Project Pink raffle tickets, ribbons beginning Monday

Butler County Community College students have organized an effort to place pink donation buckets on the college’s main campus, solicit gift cards for a raffle and sell pink ribbons as part of a BC3 Project Pink campaign. The effort has raised more than $20,000 during breast cancer awareness months since 2010.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 7th

Vindicator file photo / October 7, 1956 | The Trumbull County Chapter of the American Red Cross acquired another building in Mahoning Avenue NW in Warren 66 years ago to give the chapter much-needed extra space for volunteer activities. The building on the right at 428 Mahoning was the latest acquisition. The building on the left was the existing headquarters.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

