Pirates Ships Showdown Headlines Local Volleyball Slate
A late season showdown in Girls High School Volleyball tonight. The Manitowoc Lincoln Ships travel to Bay Port to meet the Pirates. The two teams share first place in the FRCC at 7-and-0 with 2 conference matches remaining. Elsewhere, Sheboygan North visits Notre Dame and Pulaski is at Sheboygan South.
Minikel Gets A #2 Seed For State Tennis
Manitowoc Lincoln High School junior Olivia Minikel received a 2 seed and a first-round bye for the upcoming WIAA Girls State Individual Tennis Tournament. Minikel will take a 27-and-oh record to Nielsen Stadium in Madison where she’ll play a 5:30 match on Thursday against the winner of Audrey Yu of Madison West and Addison Young of Pewaukee.
Two Rivers, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fox Valley trick-or-treat times 2022
APPLETON — Halloween 2022 is right around the corner, so it’s time to plan your costume and get ready with treats before you get tricked.
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall Back Below $4.00 Mark
Nearly all seven eastern Wisconsin counties we cover saw their gas prices fall back below the $4.00 mark over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices Webpage, both Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties reported declines of 6 cents per gallon of regular fuel down to $3.97 and $3.93 respectively, while Calumet County saw an eight-cent dip to $3.91.
Fox Crossing signs controversial boundary agreement, paving way for new Kwik Trip in Menasha
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – After officials in Menasha received some backlash for proposing the idea of adding a third Kwik Trip to the city of just over 17,000, a second public hearing was called. During Monday’s meeting, Fox Crossing’s Common Council discussed a boundary line change that would...
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
Speaker List Announced for TEDxUW-Green Bay 2022
UW Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. This year’s event will be held in the Theatre on the Bay, which is located at the Marinette Campus, on November 3rd. A total of five speakers are scheduled to...
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
Randall Avery
Randall “Buster” Avery, age 78, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, unexpectedly at his residence. Buster was born on November 4, 1943 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Loren and Joyce Messman Avery. Buster attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1963. He entered the United States Army and served overseas in Germany. After his honorable discharge Buster returned to Manitowoc and became employed with the Iron Workers Local Union #8. On January 1, 1994 he married Suzanne M. Carbon in Manitowoc. Buster was an active member for many years at the YMCA where he enjoyed working out on the exercising equipment, playing racquetball and tennis. He also was an avid Green Bay Packer football fan and enjoyed following NASCAR. Buster had a love for all animals, especially cats. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Manitowoc.
Wilma J. Meyer
Wilma J. Meyer, 96, Manitowoc died on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Manitowoc. Wilma was born on August 27, 1926 in the town of Franklin, daughter of the late Henry and Alma (Friedenburger) Mayer. On May 11, 1946 she married Arthur Meyer in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death September 3, 1993. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
Crews report to weekend fire at Fish Creek restaurant
A Fish Creek restaurant reopened on Monday after having to evacuate its guests on Sunday due to a fire. Crews responded to a small electrical fire in the attic at The English Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner service was canceled for the rest of the evening due to the fire, which was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters, clearing the scene a few hours later. The restaurant was able to reopen for its usually Monday evening dinner service but took to social media to thank the Door County Sheriff’s Department and responding fire departments and first responders for being fully prepared for the worst. The social media post also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during the event.
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
Eldorado man killed in crash near Rosendale
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office releases the name of an Eldorado man killed in a crash along State Highway 26 on Friday. Mark Fashun was killed when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another car head on near Rosendale just after noon on Friday. Fashun was pronounced dead at the scene.
October Fish and Game Meeting Agenda Announced
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish and Game will hold its next meeting this Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Cabin #1. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m., continuing a long-standing relationship with the City of Manitowoc and that facility. The guest speaker is scheduled to be Kenia Link, the...
Saturday Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening just north of Lakeland University. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 6:45 when a car heading south on County Highway “M” was struck by a car at the intersection with County Highway “FF”. The Eastbound car struck the rear of the southbound car, causing it to lose control, spin off into the ditch, and strike a utility pole.
‘Improper disposal of smoking material’ in bathroom causes fire to Green Bay home, roughly $10k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire. According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on...
