Blizzard fans, the long-awaited Overwatch 2 is finally here, and what's more is that the servers are actually, finally, working too, so you'll now be able to play the game, which will be nice for fans. However, the launch of Overwatch 2 has brought back the debate as to whether Overwatch 2 is actually a whole new game or if it's just an update to Overwatch. So, in this article, we'll explain if Overwatch 2 is an update or a full-fledged sequel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO