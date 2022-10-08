Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Mayor of Hell Free Online
Best sites to watch The Mayor of Hell - Last updated on Oct 12, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Mayor of Hell online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Mayor of Hell on this page.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream My God, My God, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me? Free Online
Cast: Tadanobu Asano Aoi Miyazaki Masaya Nakahara Masahiro Toda Yasutaka Tsutsui. A.D. 2015: A virus has been spreading in many cities worldwide. It is a suicidal disease and the virus is infected by pictures. People, once infected, come down with the disease, which leads to death. They have no way of fighting against this infection filled with fear and despair. The media calls the disease the "Lemming Syndrome".
epicstream.com
Ahsoka: Actor Who Plays Grand Admiral Thrawn Reportedly Revealed
Last month, Lucasfilm made it official that up-and-coming actor Eman Esfandi has been chosen to play Ezra Bridger in the highly anticipated Ahsoka series. In case you weren't aware, several reports say that the MandoVerse spinoff show will serve as an extension of Star Wars Rebels which ended in 2018 after a successful four-year run.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
The sudden declaration of war by Wandenreich has pushed Soul Society against the wall. What will Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends do next in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2? Here's everything you need to find out before the next episode drops!. Table of contents. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode...
epicstream.com
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'
Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 6 Recap: Will BTOB Yook Sungjae Use The Golden Spoon Again To Change His Fate?
The Golden Spoon has attracted much interest since its premiere on September 23, 2022. Inspired by a webtoon of the same name, The Golden Spoon tells the narrative of a young man from a low-income background who, via a series of challenges, comes into possession of a magical spoon with the power to swap their lives with that of a friend from a wealthy background. BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo are the main cast members of the MBC Kdrama.
epicstream.com
Guardians of the Galaxy: British Reality Show Might Have Spoiled James Gunn's Volume 3 Plans
If there's one thing we know about James Gunn, it's that he likes to incorporate good music from the yesteryears and dance sequences into his projects, and this year alone, he made DC's Peacemaker a sure-fire hit amongst fans thanks to its infectious intro where the entire cast led by John Cena is seen grooving to the show's theme song. Now, it looks like his "final" Guardians of the Galaxy film will also feature a grand dance number and a British reality show might have spoiled it for him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
DCEU Scoop Sheds Light on Rumored Solo Batfleck Project
The DC Extended Universe is seemingly in the midst of a major renaissance with Warner Bros. Discovery at the helm and it looks like CEO David Zaslav is truly committed to making the franchise as formidable as it can possibly be, after years of failing to hit the mark with fans and critics.
epicstream.com
Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Confirms MCU Return
Earlier this year, Oscar Isaac made his MCU debut in Moon Knight where he played the titular hero and his other multiple personalities. So far, Marvel Studios has not revealed any details about the actor's future in the franchise after the series. Now, it looks like we are starting to get a glimpse of what's next for the character in the MCU.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Brings Back Important Character in the Dance of the Dragons
There was a lot going on in House of the Dragon Episode 8. In addition to worrying about two of the lords of the most powerful Houses from Old Valyria being close to death, it was also confirmed that the younger Targaryens are ready to kill each other at any given moment. However, The Lord of the Tides also brought back a major character who will play a huge role in the Dance of the Dragons.
epicstream.com
HBO's R-rated Velma Series Recalls Shaggy's Real Name
HBO’s upcoming R-rated Velma series features more than the titular character’s story and the origins of how the Scooby gang came to be. Shaggy’s backstory, as his real canon name appeared in the poster, is going to play a huge part in the series, a never-seen-before side to the original characters.
Comments / 0