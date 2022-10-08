Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Enjoy a day for women at the 16th annual Expo for Her
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of the Expo for Her Angela Ellerbroek about what to expect for the shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will take place Friday, October 14th 12pm-8pm and Saturday, October 15th 9am-3pm.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
KELOLAND TV
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook
In 2021, 85,611 resident hunters and 81,254 nonresident hunters combined to harvest 1,067,423 pheasants.
KELOLAND TV
Navigator pipeline added to South Dakota CO2 proposals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A second carbon-dioxide pipeline project is seeking a state permit to build and operate in South Dakota. State regulators on Tuesday began considering the application for Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline System. “The Heartland Greenway Pipeline System (HGPS) is a new interstate carbon capture and transportation...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 22 hours ago. The second oldest...
newscenter1.tv
Tootsie the Coyote: South Dakota’s accidental mascot
GALLENA, S.D. – South Dakota’s state animal was declared to be the coyote in 1949. Unlike most state animals this wasn’t because of the species, but because of one individual creature: Tootsie the Coyote. One Ollie Wiswell stumbled upon an abandoned coyote pup near Custer State Park...
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
newscenter1.tv
Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
q957.com
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
KELOLAND TV
Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records
On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
26% of South Dakota Renters Are Behind on Payments – The Most in the US
Inflation is crushing many families across the United States. The effects of rising prices are especially evident in the rental market. CNBC is reporting that 26% of renters in South Dakota are behind on their rent. The state joins Alabama, and New Jersey at the top of the list of states with the biggest percentage of struggling renters.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coffee shop with indoor play place opens in TEA
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Play Place, a coffee shop for parents who need to relax while their kids play, is now open for business. The kid friendly coffee shop will have special events for parents and children each week including music classes, yoga and craft classes. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new program on several South Dakota Reservations is providing keys to financial stability to residents. Beth Warden shows us how local mortgage lenders with deep ties to the community are making a difference. For those who live on the Pine Ridge, Cheyenne River,...
