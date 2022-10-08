Read full article on original website
Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week – VOTE
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 6 (October 3 - October 8) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, October 13th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
MDI Volleyball Defeats Narraguagus 3-0 [PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team handed the Narraguagus Knights just their 2nd loss of the season, beating them 3-0 on the road in Harrington on Tuesday, October 11th. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. MDI Stat Leaders. Claire Moore: 6 kills, 1 block. Molly Ritter: 1 ace, 10...
Sumner Boys Soccer Falls to Bucksport 3-1 on Senior Recognition Day
The Bucksport Boys Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating Sumner Memorial High School 3-1 on Senior Recognition Day for the Tigers, on Monday, October 10th. "On Senior Night, the Sumner Boys Varsity Soccer Team put in a performance to be proud of. Sumner faced off against a very strong and undefeated Bucksport Team, and stayed competitive throughout the entire game.
Bangor Girls Soccer Beats Brewer 2-1
The Bangor Girls Soccer Team avenged their 1-0 loss to Brewer on October 1st, beating the Witches 2-1 on Monday, October 10th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. Bangor took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Teagan Atherley took a pass from...
Northern Maine Field Hockey Heal Points as of Monday October 10
The Maine Field Hockey Season is quickly winding down, with most teams having played 12 or 13 of their 14 games. The last countable game must be played by October 18th. Prelims will be held October 21st and 22nd with the Quarterfinals scheduled for October 25th and 26th. The Northern...
Class B State Golf Tourney Results – October 8
The Class B State Golf Tournament was held on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro and Leavitt won the Team Championship and Elliott Spaulding from Freeport was crowned the Class B Boys Champion, shooting an even par 72. Jade Haylock from Leavitt won the Class B Girls Championship with a 8 over 80.
Alternative Baseball vs. “Local Celebrities” Sunday October 16 Mansfield Stadium
Mansfield Stadium in Bangor this Sunday will be the site of a baseball game between the Alternative Baseball Team vs. "Local Celebrities" at 4 p.m. The Alternative Baseball Team is a team comprised of teens and adults (Age 15 and up) with autism and other disabilities. The Team provides an authentic baseball experience and is designed to enrich their physical and social sklls both on and off the baseball diamond.
Maranacook Wins Class C State Golf Title – MCI’s Owen Moore Wins Class C Individual Title
3. Dexter - 348. T3. Carson Prout - Washington, Trevor Dolbier - Rangley 76. T5. Alex Grimaldi - Spruce Mountain, Garrett Kendall - St. Dom's 77. T11 - Sheppard Brown - Blue Hill Harbor, Ellis Spaulding - Orono 84. T13 - Kaden Theriault - Fort Kent, Ben Jewett - Maranacook,...
