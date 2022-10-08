River gets victory over Zeps on Homecoming

(WTRF)–Since losing to Barnesville three weeks ago, the River Pilots outscored their next two opponents with a combined score of 90-15.

The Zeps also win two straight since dropping their only game of the year to Union Local.

It was Homecoming for River.

At halftime River Pilots led 33-14 and they didn’t let up on the gas.

The Pilots win 47-22.

Next up for River they host Phillip Barbour while the Zeps will visit Barnesville.

