River gets victory over Zeps on Homecoming
(WTRF)–Since losing to Barnesville three weeks ago, the River Pilots outscored their next two opponents with a combined score of 90-15.
The Zeps also win two straight since dropping their only game of the year to Union Local.
It was Homecoming for River.
At halftime River Pilots led 33-14 and they didn’t let up on the gas.
The Pilots win 47-22.
Next up for River they host Phillip Barbour while the Zeps will visit Barnesville.
