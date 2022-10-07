Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 7
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 7 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Central defeated Midland High 28-25 Andrews defeated Lake View 33-0 Brady defeated TLCA 49-6 Wall defeated Grape Creek 68-0 Christoval defeated Anthony 37-6 Sonora defeated Ozona 38-6 Stockdale defeated Junction […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Bulldogs lose by three for their second game of the season
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland handed second loss of the season, loosing by only 3 to the San Angelo Central 28-25. Watch the video above for the full highlights.
cbs7.com
RECAP: Permian beats rival Odessa for ninth year in a row
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Week 7 of High School football was filled with rivalries, and it was no exception for the 6A schools. Odessa High took on undefeated Permian, in the ultimate cross-town rivalry game. The Bronchos and Panthers were riled up all week but ultimately it was the Panthers...
cbs7.com
Play of the Week: Monahans touchdown catch
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Monahans’ Nathan Wessels makes an outstanding catch for a Loboes touchdown. Watch the full play here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
University of Texas Permian Basin soccer coach suspended after claims she asked students to pay bail, kissed athletes
ODESSA, Texas – A women’s soccer coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behavior. KMID, a news station out of Odessa, reported that Carla Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence after failing a series of field sobriety tests.
Hundreds Enjoy Pfluger Fest Concert
CHRISTOVAL, TX — Congressman August Pfluger’s staff now wear a new hat. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the congressman’s office and fighting Democrats over policy, they are no concert promoters. Hundreds of citizens enjoyed an evening of live music performed by San Angelo’s own Case Hardin followed by headliner Cory Morrow. Morrow, who grew up in Houston, is a west Texas favorite because his affiliation with Texas Tech University. He launched his music career in Lubbock. Pfluger’s party was unique for a politician but his team didn’t disappoint. Pfluger Fest even had…
cbs7.com
Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
cbs7.com
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UTPB police investigating deceased body
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a deceased white male with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul […]
Looking For Live Music? Midland Is Hosting Three FREE Concerts This Weekend
I hear over and over there is nothing to do here. Why can't we get more live music or attractions here in the Permian Basin? This weekend there is tons of live music going on in Midland. Friday night kicks off the 39th Annual Family Festive at San Miguel ArcAngel...
cbs7.com
Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
MySanAntonio
Gravity adds gathering, disposal agreements in Midland Basin
Permian Basin oil and gas companies continue to develop water management plans geared toward reducing freshwater use, and water midstream companies continue to benefit. Houston’s Gravity, a water and power infrastructure company backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, announced a new long-term produced water gathering and disposal agreement with what it calls a premier Permian operator in the Midland Basin.
cbs7.com
Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
Where’s The Beef? Crazy Deals On Meat Prices This Weekend In Midland And Odessa!
I know we are all tired of paying outrageous prices for meat these days. I don't know about you but it hurts to go to the grocery stores these days. It's expensive enough for me to feed just one, I don't know how you guys afford to feed your families. The good news there is relief in sight.
Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Covid-19 Infections Remain Low in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials Friday released the latest Covid-19 information for Tom Green County which shows infections and hospitalizations from the virus remain low heading into the flu season. The flu season officially began on Oct. 3, 2022. Below is the weekly COVID report:. Total cases...
Comments / 0