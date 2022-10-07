ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 7

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 7 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Central defeated Midland High 28-25 Andrews defeated Lake View 33-0 Brady defeated TLCA 49-6 Wall defeated Grape Creek 68-0 Christoval defeated Anthony 37-6 Sonora defeated Ozona 38-6 Stockdale defeated Junction […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Permian beats rival Odessa for ninth year in a row

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Week 7 of High School football was filled with rivalries, and it was no exception for the 6A schools. Odessa High took on undefeated Permian, in the ultimate cross-town rivalry game. The Bronchos and Panthers were riled up all week but ultimately it was the Panthers...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Education
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Football
City
Robinson, TX
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Angelo, TX
Education
City
Tyler, TX
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo LIVE!

Hundreds Enjoy Pfluger Fest Concert

CHRISTOVAL, TX — Congressman August Pfluger’s staff now wear a new hat. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the congressman’s office and fighting Democrats over policy, they are no concert promoters. Hundreds of citizens enjoyed an evening of live music performed by San Angelo’s own Case Hardin followed by headliner Cory Morrow. Morrow, who grew up in Houston, is a west Texas favorite because his affiliation with Texas Tech University. He launched his music career in Lubbock. Pfluger’s party was unique for a politician but his team didn’t disappoint. Pfluger Fest even had…
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs7.com

Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Churches gather for Healing Parade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#In The Rain#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tx#Bulldogs#English
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police investigating deceased body

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a deceased white male with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MySanAntonio

Gravity adds gathering, disposal agreements in Midland Basin

Permian Basin oil and gas companies continue to develop water management plans geared toward reducing freshwater use, and water midstream companies continue to benefit. Houston’s Gravity, a water and power infrastructure company backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, announced a new long-term produced water gathering and disposal agreement with what it calls a premier Permian operator in the Midland Basin.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
MIDLAND, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County

According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Infections Remain Low in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials Friday released the latest Covid-19 information for Tom Green County which shows infections and hospitalizations from the virus remain low heading into the flu season. The flu season officially began on Oct. 3, 2022. Below is the weekly COVID report:. Total cases...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy