Gamechangers: The top 5 plays of the week are here. Check them out

BILLINGS — Another week of high school football has come and gone. This weeks episode of gamechangers includes great passes to fancy moves. The number one play of the week comes from Billings Central and Sidney. Central’s Cade Boyd with some fancy moves, makes a few miss, stiffs arms a tackler and points to the camera on his way for a touchdown.
Bridger head football coach Jim Goltz stepping away after this season

BRIDGER — Jim Goltz has been a big part of Bridger High School for the last eight years. Whether serving as the school's principal or coaching the Scouts football team, he's a role model who will certainly be missed. Goltz recently accepted a new job working as the superintendent...
