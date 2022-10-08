Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Courtney Bad Bear aiming to return Billings Senior volleyball to championship form
BILLINGS — Back in February, Courtney Bad Bear was named head volleyball coach of her alma mater, Billings Senior. This comes just four years removed from her high school graduation – a quick turnaround she didn’t see coming. “I knew I was going to come back. I...
montanasports.com
Gamechangers: The top 5 plays of the week are here. Check them out
BILLINGS — Another week of high school football has come and gone. This weeks episode of gamechangers includes great passes to fancy moves. The number one play of the week comes from Billings Central and Sidney. Central’s Cade Boyd with some fancy moves, makes a few miss, stiffs arms a tackler and points to the camera on his way for a touchdown.
montanasports.com
Bridger head football coach Jim Goltz stepping away after this season
BRIDGER — Jim Goltz has been a big part of Bridger High School for the last eight years. Whether serving as the school's principal or coaching the Scouts football team, he's a role model who will certainly be missed. Goltz recently accepted a new job working as the superintendent...
