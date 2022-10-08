Read full article on original website
cn2.com
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
WBTV
Late touchdown lifts Johnson C. Smith over Shaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a stifling defensive effort, Johnson C. Smith’s offense was able to score at the right time to lift the Golden Bulls (2-3, 2-2 CIAA) to a 22-18 win over Shaw (2-4, 2-2) Saturday afternoon. JCSU’s defense held the Bears to just 175 total yards...
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Mountaineers take on Red Raiders, Wildcats up against Bulls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're back to our regularly scheduled Friday Night Frenzy this week! And as usual, we're bringing you highlights and scores from key high school football games in the Carolinas!. This week, WCNC Charlotte is at two games to get you up close and personal looks at...
Both of WVU's Carolina commits receive prestigious honor
West Virginia has two commitments from the Carolinas - one from North Carolina and one from South Carolina - and both of them received a pretty prestigious honor this afternoon. Both Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell and Denver (NC) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter have been selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
25 years since Dean Smith’s retirement: The 24 hours that changed Carolina basketball
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
No. 1 prospect David Sanders Jr. a major priority for NC State
In late August, 247Sports named Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. Despite the recognition, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Sanders Jr., who already holds close to 30 scholarship offers, remains laser-focused. "It's not pressure, just more so a lot of eyes...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
wccbcharlotte.com
No Bull! Stanly County Residents React To ‘Aggressive’ 700 Pound Rodeo Bull On The Loose
NORWOOD, N.C. — A 700 pound bull is out there, somewhere on the loose in Stanly County. The Norwood police chief says they brought in a few cowboys from out of town to try and track him down. The bull has been missing since Wednesday morning. Norwood Police took to social media to inform the public the animal escaped from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road.
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
country1037fm.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
country1037fm.com
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens
It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
Raleigh News & Observer
Democrat Jeff Jackson requests investigation into GOP opponent’s voter registration
Democratic congressional nominee Jeff Jackson on Thursday asked the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to investigate whether his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan is fraudulently registered to vote in Mecklenburg County. Jackson and Harrigan are competing for the 14th Congressional District, which includes uptown Charlotte, southern and western Mecklenburg County and...
16-year-old charged after gun found in car at high school, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old Burns High School student is facing charges Friday after a gun was found on campus, the Cleveland County sheriff said. Another student reported the gun to authorities. The accused teen consented to a search of their car where a pistol was discovered. The...
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
Heavy traffic at Charlotte Douglas leads to significant delays
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over massive traffic slowdowns Friday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. At around 4:30 p.m., long lines could be seen on the lower-level roadway. Airport officials are advising people to arrive at least two hours before their departure time due to significant delays....
