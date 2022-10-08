ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer City, NC

WBTV

Late touchdown lifts Johnson C. Smith over Shaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a stifling defensive effort, Johnson C. Smith’s offense was able to score at the right time to lift the Golden Bulls (2-3, 2-2 CIAA) to a 22-18 win over Shaw (2-4, 2-2) Saturday afternoon. JCSU’s defense held the Bears to just 175 total yards...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Both of WVU's Carolina commits receive prestigious honor

West Virginia has two commitments from the Carolinas - one from North Carolina and one from South Carolina - and both of them received a pretty prestigious honor this afternoon. Both Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell and Denver (NC) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter have been selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

No. 1 prospect David Sanders Jr. a major priority for NC State

In late August, 247Sports named Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. Despite the recognition, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Sanders Jr., who already holds close to 30 scholarship offers, remains laser-focused. "It's not pressure, just more so a lot of eyes...
RALEIGH, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC
WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No Bull! Stanly County Residents React To ‘Aggressive’ 700 Pound Rodeo Bull On The Loose

NORWOOD, N.C. — A 700 pound bull is out there, somewhere on the loose in Stanly County. The Norwood police chief says they brought in a few cowboys from out of town to try and track him down. The bull has been missing since Wednesday morning. Norwood Police took to social media to inform the public the animal escaped from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community

A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
BURKE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Democrat Jeff Jackson requests investigation into GOP opponent’s voter registration

Democratic congressional nominee Jeff Jackson on Thursday asked the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to investigate whether his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan is fraudulently registered to vote in Mecklenburg County. Jackson and Harrigan are competing for the 14th Congressional District, which includes uptown Charlotte, southern and western Mecklenburg County and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
