Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Withrow hits passing gear early to lap Cincinnati Woodward
Fast and furious, Cincinnati Withrow took charge from the start to knock back Cincinnati Woodward and eventually earn a 38-6 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 8. The first quarter gave Cincinnati Withrow a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville claims gritty victory against Cincinnati St. Xavier
Dayton Centerville posted a narrow 2-1 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier in Ohio boys soccer on October 8. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with November 6, 2021 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: De Graff Riverside stymies Casstown Miami East
De Graff Riverside corralled Casstown Miami East's offense and never let go to fuel a 45-0 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave De Graff Riverside a 14-0 lead over Casstown Miami East.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's speedy start jolts Whitehall-Yearling
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Canal Winchester Harvest Prep during a 51-18 win over Whitehall-Yearling on October 7 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 18-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Loveland comes from behind to stop Morrow Little Miami
Loveland stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 29-7 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football on October 7. Morrow Little Miami started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Loveland at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Wilmington triggers avalanche over New Richmond
Wilmington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Richmond 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Wilmington opened with a 7-6 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
richlandsource.com
Washington Court House Miami Trace shoots past Hillsboro with early burst
Too much too quick, Washington Court House Miami Trace opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Hillsboro 31-14 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Washington Court House Miami Trace opened with a 21-0 advantage over Hillsboro through the first quarter.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
richlandsource.com
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville
Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Springfield Greenon in victory over Springfield Catholic Central
Springfield Greenon trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 34-3 win over Springfield Catholic Central in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Springfield Greenon and Springfield Catholic Central squared off with October 8, 2021 at Springfield Greenon High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
Cincinnati Moeller denies No. 9 St. Ignatius an upset, 25-10, before showdown vs. St. Edward
PARMA, Ohio — When Brandon Webster hauled in a pass from Joshua Papesh on his slant route, juked left and around his defender on the way to the end zone, an upset bid began to bubble for St. Ignatius. Webster’s 40-yard touchdown gave the Wildcats an early lead against...
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Tipp City Tippecanoe doesn't allow Clayton Northmont a point
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Tipp City Tippecanoe's 3-0 blanking of Clayton Northmont on October 8 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Clayton Northmont...
linknky.com
Dayton dominates start to finish in 148th meeting at rival Bellevue
From the start of the 148th meeting between the two neighboring Ohio River rivals, the Dayton Greendevils (3-4 overall) dominated both lines of scrimmage and used their depth to squash the host Bellevue Tigers (0-7), 46-0. Dayton has won three straight in the “Battle for the Paddle” series outscoring Bellevue, 90-7 in the last two meetings.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall
The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
spectrumnews1.com
Miyan Williams' brother hopes to continue legacy
CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
‘Liquordation’ discounting rare spirits in Northeast Ohio
A Warren grocery store is the site of one of the state's upcoming "Liquordation" events, offering specialty spirits, Ohio Liquor-exclusive products and limited releases at a discount.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
