Goshen, OH

richlandsource.com

Loveland comes from behind to stop Morrow Little Miami

Loveland stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 29-7 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football on October 7. Morrow Little Miami started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Loveland at the end of the first quarter.
LOVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Wilmington triggers avalanche over New Richmond

Wilmington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Richmond 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Wilmington opened with a 7-6 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville

Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
NORWOOD, OH
linknky.com

Dayton dominates start to finish in 148th meeting at rival Bellevue

From the start of the 148th meeting between the two neighboring Ohio River rivals, the Dayton Greendevils (3-4 overall) dominated both lines of scrimmage and used their depth to squash the host Bellevue Tigers (0-7), 46-0. Dayton has won three straight in the “Battle for the Paddle” series outscoring Bellevue, 90-7 in the last two meetings.
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall

The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Miyan Williams' brother hopes to continue legacy

CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

