Blanchester, OH

Bloom-Carroll imposes its will on Circleville Logan Elm

Bloom-Carroll left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Circleville Logan Elm 41-20 during this Ohio football game. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
LOGAN, OH
Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen

Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
GOSHEN, OH
Bethel, OH
Blanchester, OH
Ohio Education
Blanchester, OH
Ohio State
Blanchester, OH
Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
NORWOOD, OH
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville

Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wilmington triggers avalanche over New Richmond

Wilmington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Richmond 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Wilmington opened with a 7-6 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.
WILMINGTON, OH
Tipp City Tippecanoe escapes close call with Piqua

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tipp City Tippecanoe wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-20 over Piqua in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Piqua showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve...
PIQUA, OH
Chillicothe Unioto wallops Bainbridge Paint Valley

Chillicothe Unioto earned a convincing 42-17 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley on October 7 in Ohio football action. Tough to find an edge early, Chillicothe Unioto and Bainbridge Paint Valley fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bethel Tate#Blanchester High School
Dayton Centerville can't recover from Springfield's early bolt

Fast and furious, Springfield took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Centerville and eventually earn a 38-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dayton Centerville after the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH

