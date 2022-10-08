Read full article on original website
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's speedy start jolts Whitehall-Yearling
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Canal Winchester Harvest Prep during a 51-18 win over Whitehall-Yearling on October 7 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 18-6 to begin the second quarter.
Bloom-Carroll imposes its will on Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Circleville Logan Elm 41-20 during this Ohio football game. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Cincinnati Withrow hits passing gear early to lap Cincinnati Woodward
Fast and furious, Cincinnati Withrow took charge from the start to knock back Cincinnati Woodward and eventually earn a 38-6 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 8. The first quarter gave Cincinnati Withrow a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.
Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen
Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville
Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
Defensive dominance: De Graff Riverside stymies Casstown Miami East
De Graff Riverside corralled Casstown Miami East's offense and never let go to fuel a 45-0 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave De Graff Riverside a 14-0 lead over Casstown Miami East.
Wilmington triggers avalanche over New Richmond
Wilmington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Richmond 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Wilmington opened with a 7-6 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.
Tipp City Tippecanoe escapes close call with Piqua
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tipp City Tippecanoe wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-20 over Piqua in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Piqua showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve...
Chillicothe Unioto wallops Bainbridge Paint Valley
Chillicothe Unioto earned a convincing 42-17 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley on October 7 in Ohio football action. Tough to find an edge early, Chillicothe Unioto and Bainbridge Paint Valley fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Clean sheet: Tipp City Tippecanoe doesn't allow Clayton Northmont a point
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Tipp City Tippecanoe's 3-0 blanking of Clayton Northmont on October 8 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Clayton Northmont...
Washington Court House Miami Trace shoots past Hillsboro with early burst
Too much too quick, Washington Court House Miami Trace opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Hillsboro 31-14 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Washington Court House Miami Trace opened with a 21-0 advantage over Hillsboro through the first quarter.
Dayton Centerville can't recover from Springfield's early bolt
Fast and furious, Springfield took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Centerville and eventually earn a 38-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dayton Centerville after the first quarter.
