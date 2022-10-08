Where is the best place to watch and stream Dara Ó Briain: This Is the Show right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Dara Ó Briain Jimi Mistry Peter Dickson Richard Hills. Dara O Briain - This Is the Show was recorded in front of a sell-out crowd on the final date of his record-breaking nine nights at the world famous Hammersmith Apollo. Dara is on top form as he effortlessly mixes off the cuff audience interaction with razor sharp material and a star studded finale that almost puts Hollywood to shame. "O Briain is loud and large and fast and feisty...............but the way he tells 'em is a joy" - The Times "O Briain has a laser eye for the absurd and the spurious amid the too-much-stuff with which we shore up our hapless lives" - The Guardian "Breakneck genius...... the entire audience was hanging on every sentence. And every sentence ended in a laugh. It was stuffed with dazzling observations, vivid vignettes and glorious gags." Evening Standard.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO