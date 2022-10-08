ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

MLive.com

Here is how MLive’s Top 50 in high school football fared in Week 7

Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 7 games. beat. 1. Belleville: beat Livonia Stevenson 49-10; will host Livonia Franklin in Week 8. 2. Macomb Dakota: beat Eisenhower 31-15; will visit Utica Ford in Week 8. 3. Detroit Martin Luther King: beat Detroit Western 67-0; PSL...
HIGH SCHOOL
MLive.com

Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/9/22

We are firmly in the stretch run of the regular season with teams angling for playoff positions and conference titles. There are some big games on the horizon this week, with Belleville taking on Franklin, River Rouge facing De La Salle, Lapeer taking on Clarkston, and Saline facing Dexter. These games could shake things up for our rankings next week.
HIGH SCHOOL
State
Michigan State
MLive.com

4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south

DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 7

North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their...
MUSKEGON, MI
On3.com

Wolverine Watch: Mike Hart delivers a tough reminder for all

Mike Hart looked indestructible as a football player. He wasn’t the biggest man on the field, or even close, but he never backed down from anyone. Go for his quarterback. Just try. Hart took pride in taking down the biggest trees in the forest, whether cutting or standing in with an oak-like solidity.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan WR a ‘big target,’ leads Houston Texans in yards early

Nico Collins “mossing” Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell made one thing official: Collins’ second NFL season is off to a solid start. Despite the Houston Texans’ record standing at 1-3-1, the former Michigan wide receiver continues to be a bright spot for their offense. He was a key factor in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars, leading the team in receiving yards for the second straight week. Collins had four receptions for 65 yards.
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Bay City area boys soccer district pairings, schedules, results for 2022

BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the MHSAA boys soccer district pairings and schedules for the 2022 season for tournaments involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area. Will be updated with results as they become available. Area coaches are asked to report scores and highlights the night of each postseason game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Meet Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

Five individuals, one team and five honorary members are headed to Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame. School officials recently announced its Class of 2022, and the names are sure to be blasts from the Bulldogs past. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Ionia’s Oct. 21 home game against Lakewood, followed by the induction banquet on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Steele Street Hall, 115 S Steele St, Ionia. The public is invited.
IONIA, MI
MLive.com

Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment

LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7

JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

3 regional champs headline Kalamazoo-area boys tennis 2022 state finals qualifiers

KALAMAZOO, MI – Cooler temperatures are signaling the end to the boys high school tennis season, but there is still a lot left to accomplish for the Michigan teams advancing to the state finals, which take place Oct. 14-15. The Kalamazoo area is well represented at this year’s Division 2, 3 and 4 boys tennis state finals, including local three teams – Mattawan, Sturgis and Kalamazoo Hackett – carrying regional championships into the final weekend.
KALAMAZOO, MI

