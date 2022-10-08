Read full article on original website
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
In an instant, Michigan football and Indiana football fans came together in a show of respect for beloved coach Mike Hart on Saturday.
Here is how MLive’s Top 50 in high school football fared in Week 7
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 7 games. beat. 1. Belleville: beat Livonia Stevenson 49-10; will host Livonia Franklin in Week 8. 2. Macomb Dakota: beat Eisenhower 31-15; will visit Utica Ford in Week 8. 3. Detroit Martin Luther King: beat Detroit Western 67-0; PSL...
Michigan prep football playoff picture includes Division 1 coin flip heading into Week 8
Michigan’s 2022 high school football season closed its seventh chapter over the weekend, giving teams just two more weeks to earn a playoff berth. The Michigan High School Athletic Association rolled out a new playoff format last season, which rewards teams for their own wins and victories from their opponents.
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/9/22
We are firmly in the stretch run of the regular season with teams angling for playoff positions and conference titles. There are some big games on the horizon this week, with Belleville taking on Franklin, River Rouge facing De La Salle, Lapeer taking on Clarkston, and Saline facing Dexter. These games could shake things up for our rankings next week.
4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south
DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Former Michigan State RB records first NFL touchdown on 69-yard run
There’s the Kenneth Walker III we remember. After a quiet first few games of his NFL career, the former star Michigan State back broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints. The run marked...
Playoff picture: How do Jackson-area football teams stack up in playoff points through Week 7
JACKSON -- For high school football teams in Michigan, the time is running short for building a playoff-worthy resume. Seven weeks have come and gone, and just two games remain in the regular season before the MHSAA takes a look and who’s in and who’s out, and draws up brackets for the journey to Ford Field.
Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 7
North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their...
Top 2022 high school boys cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 10
Here are the top boys cross country times in the state through Oct. 10 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season.
Wolverine Watch: Mike Hart delivers a tough reminder for all
Mike Hart looked indestructible as a football player. He wasn’t the biggest man on the field, or even close, but he never backed down from anyone. Go for his quarterback. Just try. Hart took pride in taking down the biggest trees in the forest, whether cutting or standing in with an oak-like solidity.
Former Michigan WR a ‘big target,’ leads Houston Texans in yards early
Nico Collins “mossing” Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell made one thing official: Collins’ second NFL season is off to a solid start. Despite the Houston Texans’ record standing at 1-3-1, the former Michigan wide receiver continues to be a bright spot for their offense. He was a key factor in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars, leading the team in receiving yards for the second straight week. Collins had four receptions for 65 yards.
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 7 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its seventh chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
Bay City area boys soccer district pairings, schedules, results for 2022
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the MHSAA boys soccer district pairings and schedules for the 2022 season for tournaments involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area. Will be updated with results as they become available. Area coaches are asked to report scores and highlights the night of each postseason game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
Meet Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022
Five individuals, one team and five honorary members are headed to Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame. School officials recently announced its Class of 2022, and the names are sure to be blasts from the Bulldogs past. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Ionia’s Oct. 21 home game against Lakewood, followed by the induction banquet on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Steele Street Hall, 115 S Steele St, Ionia. The public is invited.
You vote, we go: Choose which Grand Rapids Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos
There’s two weeks to go in the high school football regular season, and teams continue to fight for conference titles and playoff berths. Week 8 will be here before you know, so let’s start planning for Friday’s games now. MLive’s Photo Game of the Week Poll is...
Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment
LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
Michigan prep football notebook: Giants of the SEC get slain in the same week
Saline and Chelsea have been the standards of the Southeastern Conference for many years now. That’s why when both teams were defeated in Week 7, it marked a stunning turn of events in the conference. With Saline’s 7-0 loss to Temperance Bedford last week, the Hornets saw their impressive...
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7
JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
3 regional champs headline Kalamazoo-area boys tennis 2022 state finals qualifiers
KALAMAZOO, MI – Cooler temperatures are signaling the end to the boys high school tennis season, but there is still a lot left to accomplish for the Michigan teams advancing to the state finals, which take place Oct. 14-15. The Kalamazoo area is well represented at this year’s Division 2, 3 and 4 boys tennis state finals, including local three teams – Mattawan, Sturgis and Kalamazoo Hackett – carrying regional championships into the final weekend.
