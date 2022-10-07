Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.

