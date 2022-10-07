Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Joined Babe Ruth & Bob Meusel With Historic Season
Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman competed to lead MLB in hits throughout the year as both had another fantastic season, which the superstar duo has become accustomed to. While Freeman ultimately won the competition with 199 to Turner’s 194, the pair became the first teammates to...
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
Royals 2022 Season Review and Offseason Preview
KC fell short of expectations and now heads into one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead
The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres
Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton McCullough Among Candidate For New Kanas City Royals Manager
Los Angeles Dodgers front office members and coaches have become popular targets for other organizations, and Clayton McCullough is among those to have drawn interest over recent years. The 42-year-old first began working for the Dodgers as a Minor League coordinator until he was promoted to his current role as...
Phillies rally for six runs in the ninth inning to take Game 1 in St. Louis
The Phillies scored six times in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and went on to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the first game of the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series Friday. St. Louis’ all-star closer Ryan Helsley - who entered with...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres’ masterful pitching performance in Wild Card victory
Sunday featured the only Game 3 of the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres, and San Diego’s pitching was the star of the show. Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove started the game for San Diego and performed excellently, going...
Phillies' 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies showcased plenty of plucky resilience all season, bouncing back from a poor start and the firing of their manager to qualify for the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. It was going to take more than...
Mets beat Padres 7-3 to force decisive NL Wild Card series Game 3
Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets' season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
Phillies Make MLB Postseason History With Stunning Ninth Inning
Philadelphia came away with an unbelievable win over the Cardinals to open their wild-card round series.
Former Royals star Whit Merrifield enters first postseason on hot streak with Blue Jays
The former Royals infielder/outfielder finally gets his chance to play in the postseason.
