Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead

The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres

Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
