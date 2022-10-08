Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/8/22
Webster City/Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – Hear is your Friday night Football Wrap up on KICD, I’m Steven Cutler. It was a gem of a game in Webster City as the Spencer Tigers traveled to take on the Lynx. The two preseason favorites to come out of the District met and it was an offensive explosion.
kmaland.com
Brown's record setting night carries Clarinda to shootout victory over Des Moines Christian
(Clarinda) -- Behind the legs of Tadyn Brown and clutch defensive stops, the Clarinda Cardinals emerged victorious 58-43 over Des Moines Christian. It was a showcase of explosive plays, but Clarinda (4-3, 3-1) got the edge with five straight touchdown drives in the second and third quarters, and a late defensive stop sealed the deal for the Cardinals.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to Northern Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Northern Iowa, 11-6, on Friday night at Pearl Field in a 9-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee, with seven different pitchers making an appearance throughout the game. Northern Iowa was able to strike early, plating one...
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
KCCI.com
Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others
BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
who13.com
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa offense is worst I’ve ever seen, changes needed
Mr. Soundoff Says – The Iowa offense is once again ranked dead last in the entire country in yards per game, 131st. John Sears says its the worst offense he’s ever seen and changes need to be made at some point.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Knoxville is the new skydiving capital of Iowa
The Des Moines Skydivers, currently jumping out of the Winterset airport, will build a new home in Knoxville. On Oct. 1, members of the group checked out what jumping out above Knoxville would be like. Their move to town will be official on April 1, 2023. I interviewed Randy Roth, spokesperson for the group, in a […] The post Knoxville is the new skydiving capital of Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
who13.com
Covered Bridge Festival spreads joy in Madison County
WINTERSET, Iowa — Madison County’s covered bridges are the area’s main claim to fame around the world. The local love for the bridges helped connect the county in a different way over the weekend. Thousands of people came to downtown Winterset for the Covered Bridge Festival, which...
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
kjan.com
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
iheart.com
Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
iheart.com
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) -- A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles per hour over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty...
KCCI.com
One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
KCCI.com
Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
KCCI.com
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
