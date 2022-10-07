Read full article on original website
Week of September 26, 2022
2022-0820. State v. Alexander. Adams App. No. 21CA1144, 2022-Ohio-1812. Appeal accepted on proposition of law No. V. Sua sponte, cause held for the decisions in 2020-1496, State v. Hacker, and 2021-0532, State v. Simmons. Kennedy, DeWine, and Stewart, JJ., dissent. 2022-0856. State v. Hope. Cuyahoga App. Nos. 110611, 110612, and...
Ohio heads into peak time for deer-related crashes
AAA, The Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources want to remind motorists of the increase in deer-related traffic crashes this time of year. Since 2017, statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were 101,912 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. While...
Pro Bono work improves access to justice
October marks Pro Bono Month, celebrating the lawyers who donate their time to provide legal services to those who cannot afford a lawyer. Pro bono, which means “for the public good,” provides an opportunity for lawyers to get involved in offering their time and expertise to economically disadvantaged Ohioans.
