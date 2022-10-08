Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Augusta Free Press
Cool your jets with the JMU Football is taking over the Commonwealth talk
James Madison, in its first year in FBS, is in the AP Top 25 this week, after a 5-0 start that includes a comeback win at Appalachian State. The hot start, and the national ranking, have Dukes Nation running wild on the socials about how JMU Football is taking over the Commonwealth.
Augusta Free Press
Your UVA Basketball questions: Who starts, the rotation, what about the freshmen?
UVA Basketball is three years removed from a national title, but last year ended with a third-round loss in the NIT. Tony Bennett is bringing back the six guys who got starts for his team last season, including the last holdover from the 2019 title team, Kihei Clark. In addition,...
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott likes benching guys for mistakes: How about benching his offensive coordinator?
UVA Football coach Tony Elliott is now benching guys for making mistakes. Wonder if he’ll bench his offensive coordinator next week for the massive mistake that ended the Cavaliers’ comeback effort in Saturday’s 34-17 loss to Louisville?. The setting: Brennan Armstrong connected with wideout Demick Starling on...
Augusta Free Press
JMU Football: Dukes, in first season in FBS, ranked in this week’s AP Top 25
James Madison got a nice nod from the sportswriters on Sunday, with the No. 25 spot in the Associated Press college football national poll going to the unbeaten Dukes. The AFCA Coaches Poll had North Carolina (5-1) in the final spot in its Top 25, with JMU (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) third among the others receiving votes.
Augusta Free Press
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are pleased...
Augusta Free Press
Washington and Lee is partner institution in enslaved peoples project
With Michigan State University, Georgetown University and UVa, Washington and Lee will work on the project to design and test a data model to describe events in the lives of enslaved peoples gathered from historical documents. Grant funding is made possible by the Mellon Foundation, according to a press release,...
Augusta Free Press
Night-time lane closures planned this month on Route 250 Bypass
There will be night-time lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Emmet Street throughout the month of October, according to a news release from the City of Charlottesville sent today. The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will have nighttime lane...
Augusta Free Press
Downtown Harrisonburg to host Skeleton Festival, trick or treaters on Saturday
Downtown Harrisonburg is getting an early start to Halloween with a Skeleton Festival offering trick-or-treating, food trucks, face painting and more on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. The event is free for the entire family. Pumpkin Decorating Showdown: Bring your pumpkin pride and joy and vote on your favorites throughout the...
Augusta Free Press
HPD to honor life of Lt. Leon Byrd with dedication on Wednesday
The Harrisonburg Police Department is inviting the community to join them in honoring the memory of a former lieutenant. HPD will host a ceremony on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to dedicate a headstone at the grave of Lieutenant Leon S. Byrd who died in 2007. His gravesite is located on Lambert Town Road in the Briery Branch area of Rockingham County.
Augusta Free Press
Weird, scary, true: The Queen City boasts a history of ghosts
Staunton is alive with the spirits of the dead. Well, not really with them, but you can walk downtown and learn about them. Ghosts of Staunton provides several walking tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with opportunities to learn about the city’s paranormal life. On the hill on Greenville...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton candidates forum is Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park
Staunton City Council and School Board candidates will participate in a forum on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Gypsy Hill Park Gym. Voters have less than a month until Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022. Saturday’s forum, hosted by Building Bridges for the Greater Good, is...
