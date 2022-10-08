ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Durham, NC
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Augusta Free Press

Washington and Lee is partner institution in enslaved peoples project

With Michigan State University, Georgetown University and UVa, Washington and Lee will work on the project to design and test a data model to describe events in the lives of enslaved peoples gathered from historical documents. Grant funding is made possible by the Mellon Foundation, according to a press release,...
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Night-time lane closures planned this month on Route 250 Bypass

There will be night-time lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Emmet Street throughout the month of October, according to a news release from the City of Charlottesville sent today. The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will have nighttime lane...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Clemson#Cavaliers#Men S Soccer
Augusta Free Press

HPD to honor life of Lt. Leon Byrd with dedication on Wednesday

The Harrisonburg Police Department is inviting the community to join them in honoring the memory of a former lieutenant. HPD will host a ceremony on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to dedicate a headstone at the grave of Lieutenant Leon S. Byrd who died in 2007. His gravesite is located on Lambert Town Road in the Briery Branch area of Rockingham County.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Weird, scary, true: The Queen City boasts a history of ghosts

Staunton is alive with the spirits of the dead. Well, not really with them, but you can walk downtown and learn about them. Ghosts of Staunton provides several walking tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with opportunities to learn about the city’s paranormal life. On the hill on Greenville...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton candidates forum is Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park

Staunton City Council and School Board candidates will participate in a forum on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Gypsy Hill Park Gym. Voters have less than a month until Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022. Saturday’s forum, hosted by Building Bridges for the Greater Good, is...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy