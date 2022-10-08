This week’s audiences will get to hear new releases from four of the greatest artists in the world as well as rarely performed work and world premieres. Sony Classical releases Jonas Kaufmann and Ludovic Tézier’s new album “Insieme.” The two are joined by Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia under Antonio Pappano and present duets they’ve sung together on stage, plus works specially chosen for the album.

