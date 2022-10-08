ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Jonas Kaufmann, Marina Rebeka, Lisette Oropesa, Ludovic Tézier Lead New CD/DVD Releases

This week’s audiences will get to hear new releases from four of the greatest artists in the world as well as rarely performed work and world premieres. Sony Classical releases Jonas Kaufmann and Ludovic Tézier’s new album “Insieme.” The two are joined by Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia under Antonio Pappano and present duets they’ve sung together on stage, plus works specially chosen for the album.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Santa Fe Opera Releases 65th Festival Report

The Santa Fe Opera has released a report for its 65th Festival Season. The festival, which closed on August 27, noted that it presented 38 mainstage performances and two special evenings of Apprentice Scenes featuring the talented singing and technical apprentices. In a statement, General Director Robert K. Meya said,...
SANTA FE, NM
operawire.com

Opera Prelude to Celebrate World Opera Day With Conference

Opera Prelude is set to gather together dozens of internationally renowned opera professionals on World Opera Day. The conference on Oct. 25 will be for OperaWorks, an exciting conference and professional development day designed to help talented young performers starting out in their careers. There will be a series of...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Venera Gimadieva
operawire.com

Royal Opera House to Team Up with Balenciaga with “Last Days’

The Royal Opera has announced a partnership with Balenciaga. The House has selected specific pieces from its Fall 2022 and Winter 2022 collections for the Last Days costumes. Based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film, “Last Days” opens in the Linbury Theatre on Oct. 7, 2022 and will bring a contemporary existentialist myth to the opera stage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
operawire.com

Teatro Real Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’

The Teatro Real has announced a cast for “Aida.”. The company noted that Maria Agresta has canceled her performances of the title role for personal reasons. In a statement she said, “I am thankful to the Teatro, Hugo de Ana, and Nicola Luisotti for understanding and to my colleagues, a big hug. Arriverdeci, I’ll see you soon.” As a result, Anna Netrebko will replace her on Oct. 25, Nov. 5 and 8.
MOVIES
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Medea’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Medea.”. The company said that for the performances on Oct. 13 and 18, the role of Neris will be sung by Olivia Vote. Vote will replace Ekaterina Gubanova. Vote made her Met debut in 2019 in the...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Musica Viva USA to Present ‘Songs of Love, Fat and Fortune’

Musica Viva USA is set to present “Songs of Love, Fate and Fortune” on Oct. 30, 2022 at All Souls Church in New York City. The program will feature performances of Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Brahm’s “Liedeslieder Walzer” as performed by Musica Viva NY Choir and the Allen-Stevenson School Chorus. The showcase will alson feature the Sandbox Percussion, and pianists Nelson Padgett ad Margarett Kampmeier. Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez conducts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Les Huguenots#Performing#Musical Theater
operawire.com

Ying Fang & Jacquelyn Stucker Lead Handel & Haydn Society’s ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

The Handel and Haydn Society is to perform a semi-staged production of “The Marriage of Figaro.”. Raphaël Pichon, founder and artistic director of Pygmalion, will lead the performances on Nov. 17 and 18 at Boston’s Symphony Hall. The H+H Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by soprano Ying Fang as Susanna, soprano Jacquelyn Stucker as Countess Almaviva, bass-baritone Cody Quattlebaum as Count Almaviva, and bass Krzysztof Baczyk as Figaro. James Darrah will stage direct and design the performance.
BOSTON, MA
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Heidi Stober

This week the San Francisco Opera is set to present Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” a work that received its U.S. premiere in the city. This season’s presentations will mark the first time the work is presented in French in San Francisco and will mark the first time the company showcases the work since 1982.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
operawire.com

North Wales International Music Festival 2022 Review: Gelert

This year’s North Wales International Music Festival presented the world premiere of “Gelert,” a work labelled as a “community opera” by its composer, Paul Mealor, and librettist, Grahame Davies. By deliberately labelling a work in this manner, it is inevitable that the curious among the...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

In Just Five Minutes, Get To Know – Raffaele Pe

Raffaele Pe: Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” in Parma, when I was 11. RP: Vivaldi’s “Giustino” in Drottningholm, Stockholm. RP: Apollo in Mozart’s “Apollo et Hyacinthus” in Venice. OW: In which opera are you next scheduled to appear?. RP: Handel’s “Ottone”...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy