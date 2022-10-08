Dragons Now 7-0
CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron improved to 7-0 thanks to their 41-6 win over Valley.
The Dragons will close the regular season with three road games, they visit Clay-Battelle next week.
Now 4-3 the Lumberjacks will be off next week before visiting Hundred in two weeks.
