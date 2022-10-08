ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WV

Dragons Now 7-0

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8D6e_0iQwCTm000

CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron improved to 7-0 thanks to their 41-6 win over Valley.

The Dragons will close the regular season with three road games, they visit Clay-Battelle next week.

Now 4-3 the Lumberjacks will be off next week before visiting Hundred in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Park And Central Golf The Ohio Valley Mall Teams Of The Week

WHEELING ,W.Va. (WTRF) – Just last week Oglebay played host to the West Virginia high school golf state championships with Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park brining home state titles. This week we are honoring both teams as our Ohio Valley Mall teams of the Week.  The Maroon Knights brought home the class A title winning […]
WHEELING, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty Picked As MEC Men’s Basketball Favorite

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — West Liberty has been picked to win the 2023 Mountain East Conference men’s basketball championship after a vote conducted by the league’s head coaches. The Hilltoppers garnered five first-place votes and edged Fairmont State by two points (115-113) in the preseason voting. West Liberty won the 2022 MEC Regular Season and Tournament Championships […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hundred, WV
City
Clay, WV
City
Cameron, WV
Cameron, WV
Sports
WTRF- 7News

The Big Reds bring the heat against Shadyside

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– It’s the Back Yard Brawl, Belmont County style as the Big Reds take the field on Saturday against the Shadyside Tigers.  Bellaire got on the board early. At halftime the score was 14-6 Big Reds. Bellaire won big against Shadyside 49-6.
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Nailers open training camp for 31st season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–The WesBanco Arena construction is finally complete. Starting on Monday the Nailers returned to their home arena for the upcoming season. Training camp kicked off at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Sunday. Now the team is back in the Friendly City for their preseason. Head Coach Derek Army says the biggest thing in […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

River gets victory over Zeps on Homecoming

(WTRF)–Since losing to Barnesville three weeks ago, the River Pilots outscored their next two opponents with a combined score of 90-15. The Zeps also win two straight since dropping their only game of the year to Union Local. It was Homecoming for River. At halftime River Pilots led 33-14 and they didn’t let up on the […]
HANNIBAL, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
WTRF- 7News

Williamstown Too Much For Weir

MARIETTA,OHIO (WTRF) – Williamstown overwhelmed Weir 42-13 Friday at Marietta’s Don Drum Stadium. The Red Riders trailed 14-13 later in the second quarter, but an interception with just seconds left in the half led to another Yellow Jackets score just before halftime, for a 28-14 lead. Williamstown would add two more touchdowns in the second […]
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville Sea Lions complete a third-straight undefeated season! (Photo gallery)

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Sea Lions ended their regular season on perhaps the brightest of notes. A note they’ve now hit for a third straight season — undefeated, as they hosted their annual Senior Day meet with visiting Dansville in town for a visit, completely taking control of the first half of the meet under their own discretion by capturing six straight wins to fuel their 74-56 win over the Lady Mustangs on Saturday.
WELLSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clay Battelle#Lumberjacks#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF

Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy