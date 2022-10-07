ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Conflict resolution more successful using a native language, research shows

The choice of language in a negotiation is often considered a technical issue, not something that could influence the outcome. But new research published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution finds peace-building proposals presented in lingua franca elicit higher levels of hatred and lower levels of sympathy, compared with proposals offered in one's native tongue.
Tyler Mc.

Opinion: Why I Write About Generational Anarchism

At this point with my writings for NewsBreak, most people following me probably know that I spend time writing about practical anarchism. I write about dispelling the myth that anarchists all want no government whatsoever; since many anarchists & libertarians simply want a nightwatchman state - a government that exists to protect people's rights but does not have a monopoly on violence that can allow it to be turned into a tool against the very people the government is supposed to defend. I have also written about mutualism: a form of government with a blueprint for how people can own property and handle finances as well as their state of living without needing an overbearing hierarchical state. On top of all this, I want to point out why I spend so much time talking about anarchist & libertarian communities that existed longer than a generation and why I point out how many generations each of these communities have lasted.
Phys.org

Research redefines conversations around scarcity

The human experiences of living in poverty and living with scarcity go hand in hand. People living in poverty are forced to cope with critically low resources, and their scarce resources create unwelcome tradeoffs for them in areas such as housing, food, healthcare and other material needs on a daily basis.
Washington Examiner

The Left has race and gender, but no class

The postmodern triumvirate of race, gender, and class has been torn apart. The split seems irreparable and permanent. Although left-wing militants talk obsessively about race and gender, they now rarely mention class. Tune into NPR, a precise gauge of shallow ideological fashion, and within a sentence or two, the story you’re hearing will reveal itself as yet more hair-splitting about “transphobia” or racism. There is nothing for the blue-collar millions.
gripped.com

New Must-Watch Film is Grassroots: Climbing for Resilience

Grassroots: Climbing for Resilience is a new film directed and edited by Marie-Louise Nkashama that focuses on the Michigan Ice Fest BIPOC Scholarship and the American Alpine Club Twin Cities Chapter. Discover how they are building a strong and vibrant climbing community with many laughs along the way. “Personally, I’m...
Washington Examiner

The critical race theory to SEL education pipeline

Last month, 20 major education organizations formed a coalition "aimed at squelching misinformation" about social-emotional learning. A few weeks later, NPR ran a major article titled "How the Right Turned SEL into a Critical Race Theory Lightning Rod." Sorry, you don’t need to be a conservative to draw the connection...
psychologytoday.com

The So-Called Bad Dog: The Plight of Marginalized Nonhumans

Weaver argues that dog-human relationships are multidimensional and laden with stereotypes and prejudices. Nonhuman-human relationships shape and are shaped by nation, race, colonialism, gender, and sexuality. Structural violences that harm humans also harm the animals we live with. I recently read Dr. Harlan Weaver's book Bad Dog: Pit Bull Politics...
apaonline.org

First Steps on the Rocky Path to Diversity and Inclusion in Cognitive Science

I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?
