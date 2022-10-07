Read full article on original website
Where to find help when inflation busts your budget
TOLEDO, Ohio — With inflation on the rise attorneys who help consumers say they are getting more clients concerned with debt. Wages just aren't keeping up with bills for many people, they said. "We see clients who struggle clients who are struggling with all different issues surrounding consuming and...
toledolegalnews.com
CVI-22-11119: AIRPORT INVESTORS, LLC vs KENEISHA M KERNS, Et Al
9/2/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,182.00 with interest at 3.00% filed against KENEISHA M KERNS, RENEISHA K KERNS, ET AL. ADMINISTRATIVE HOUSING CASE. 9/2/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 9/2/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 9/2/2022Case assigned to Judge HOWE.
sent-trib.com
Liberty Center electrical engineer convicted of tax evasion
TOLEDO – A federal jury convicted a Liberty Center man on Thursday of tax evasion after he used a sham trust to help conceal three years of income he earned from his business. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, John Everson owned an electrical engineering business....
Toledo Mayor on Whitmer shooting: 'It wasn't just someone driving by shooting randomly'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to the Whitmer High School shooting that aired on Oct. 10, 2022. During a press conference for the city of Toledo's Rooftops Repair Program on Tuesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered comments regarding Friday night's shooting at Whitmer High School.
13abc.com
Water for Ishmael offers Toledo immigrants their first job
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For, nearly 20 years, Water for Ishmael has offered a lot of opportunities for immigrant families, and thanks to a new partnership, the school will now offer a new employment option for students. Water for Ishmael aids with learning opportunities such as English skills, access to...
Family of slain Hillsdale County teenager frustrated with court process
It’s been a tough few months for Mary and Robert Flint. Their son was shot and killed in Somerset Center in late May, and now, frustration is growing over where the case stands.
13abc.com
McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke’s announced Tuesday that they have settled their outstanding lawsuit involving ProMedica’s health insurance division, Paramount. Under the terms of the settlement McLaren St. Luke’s hospital and WellCare Physicians Group providers will be in-network providers for Paramount’s Medicare Advantage health...
'Every parent in the state should be offended by it': TPS opposes state Title IX proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools' Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pass a resolution opposing a state proposal that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed. The proposal, introduced by Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea,...
'Imminent harm to the public': State of Michigan suspends license of Novi Carvana vehicle dealer over alleged violations
While their slogan promises to ‘drive you happy,” officials with the State of Michigan accuse the Carvana vending machine of falling short on happiness and delivering big on violations.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
UPDATE: Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department. Also Tuesday, Kitto was...
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
13abc.com
Sandusky train derailment
Elgin Rogers Democrat running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Republican Roy Palmer III. Roy Palmer III (R) Candidate for Ohio House District 44. Roy Palmer III is the Republican running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Democrat Elgin Rogers.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A Risingsun restaurant was inspected after a second complaint of a child in the facility’s work area was received. The Wood County Health Department inspected Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., on Sept. 23 after receiving a complaint the day prior that children were observed running around behind the store counters and near food being prepared.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation
The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
WLTX.com
Ohio coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
13abc.com
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He started doing it for a good cause, but now it’s a fun competition, and he needs your help to win. Dalton Cleghorn says he’s got “America’s Best Mullet, right here.” That’s “right here” in northwest Ohio, still unofficially though for now.
