Lucas County, OH

WTOL 11

Where to find help when inflation busts your budget

TOLEDO, Ohio — With inflation on the rise attorneys who help consumers say they are getting more clients concerned with debt. Wages just aren't keeping up with bills for many people, they said. "We see clients who struggle clients who are struggling with all different issues surrounding consuming and...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CVI-22-11119: AIRPORT INVESTORS, LLC vs KENEISHA M KERNS, Et Al

9/2/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,182.00 with interest at 3.00% filed against KENEISHA M KERNS, RENEISHA K KERNS, ET AL. ADMINISTRATIVE HOUSING CASE. 9/2/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 9/2/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 9/2/2022Case assigned to Judge HOWE.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Liberty Center electrical engineer convicted of tax evasion

TOLEDO – A federal jury convicted a Liberty Center man on Thursday of tax evasion after he used a sham trust to help conceal three years of income he earned from his business. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, John Everson owned an electrical engineering business....
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
Lucas County, OH
Business
13abc.com

Water for Ishmael offers Toledo immigrants their first job

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For, nearly 20 years, Water for Ishmael has offered a lot of opportunities for immigrant families, and thanks to a new partnership, the school will now offer a new employment option for students. Water for Ishmael aids with learning opportunities such as English skills, access to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

McLaren St. Luke's reaches settlement with ProMedica's health insurance division

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke’s announced Tuesday that they have settled their outstanding lawsuit involving ProMedica’s health insurance division, Paramount. Under the terms of the settlement McLaren St. Luke’s hospital and WellCare Physicians Group providers will be in-network providers for Paramount’s Medicare Advantage health...
TOLEDO, OH
#Linus Realestate#Real Property#Foreclosure#Tax Sale#Business Industry#Linus Business#Common Pleas Court#State#Unknown Spouse
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department. Also Tuesday, Kitto was...
SYLVANIA, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sandusky train derailment

Elgin Rogers Democrat running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Republican Roy Palmer III. Roy Palmer III (R) Candidate for Ohio House District 44. Roy Palmer III is the Republican running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Democrat Elgin Rogers.
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A Risingsun restaurant was inspected after a second complaint of a child in the facility’s work area was received. The Wood County Health Department inspected Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., on Sept. 23 after receiving a complaint the day prior that children were observed running around behind the store counters and near food being prepared.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation

The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
SALINE, MI
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
LIMA, OH
WLTX.com

Ohio coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He started doing it for a good cause, but now it’s a fun competition, and he needs your help to win. Dalton Cleghorn says he’s got “America’s Best Mullet, right here.” That’s “right here” in northwest Ohio, still unofficially though for now.
TOLEDO, OH

