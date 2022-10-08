Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims
The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
Tv20detroit.com
High demand, low supply pushing up gas prices in Michigan, experts say
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan keep going up. Across the state, gas is sitting at an average of $4.35 per gallon. That's 18 cents higher than last week and $1.12 more than this time last year. When you look at metro Detroit prices, gas is slightly cheaper with...
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
Washington Examiner
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
‘In this time of disaster people are vulnerable': Michigan 211 filling in for Florida 211 network
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, the 211 network there had to shelter in place or evacuate. They typically work around the clock, helping people in Florida get connected to services like food, shelter, and housing. However, this time, they needed to keep safe.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: CRC's Eric Lupher explains Proposal 1, 2, and 3
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 9, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with Eric W. Lupher, the President of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. The leader of the longtime non-partisan organization explain what's at stake in Michigan ballot Proposals 1, 2, and 3. Spotlight...
Michigan poised to ramp up efforts against black-market marijuana
Police and marijuana haven’t always been friends, so it’s somewhat unexpected that a former law man would be leading Michigan’s commercial marijuana industry. But that’s what’s happened. Brian Hanna, named acting director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sept. 15,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition
On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Sunday To Honor Firefighters
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay respects to the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.
Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion. But she did tell reporters after a Rochester Hills “Ask me anything” town hall Friday evening that she did not […] The post Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
New bills could fix state law that forces parents to adopt their biological kids
ADA, Mich. — Thanks to a set of newly introduced bills, a family that’s being forced to adopt their own biological children might now be the last ones to deal with an antiquated Michigan law. Written in 1988, the law grants full parental rights to surrogates. Michigan is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center
DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made. Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
HometownLife.com
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
Detroit News
Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing
Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Comments / 0