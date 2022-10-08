Read full article on original website
Verstappen targets F1 domination after second world title
Max Verstappen said he was capable of dominating Formula One for years to come after clinching his second straight world title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen was 46 points behind Leclerc after three races but went on to dominate, winning 11 of the next 15 grands prix.
racer.com
Verstappen beats Leclerc to Japan pole but faces stewards inquiry
Max Verstappen has put himself in the perfect position to claim his second world championship on Sunday by beating Charles Leclerc to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix. But the Dutchman is sweating on a post-session stewards investigation into a bizarre incident with Lando Norris during the top-10 shootout.
F1 LIVE: Japanese GP updates as race red-flagged after Carlos Sainz crash on first lap
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a...
F1 Breaking: Max Verstappen Is The 2022 World Champion
After a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has won the 2022 F1 World Championship. Thanks to a 5-second penalty for Charles Leclerc after it was confirmed that he’d gained an advantage from running off the track, the Dutch racing driver has become the 2022 world champion for the second time. With teammate Sergio Perez coming second and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third, this puts Verstappen in a point lead that can’t be caught.
racer.com
De Vries joins AlphaTauri as Gasly's replacement
Nyck de Vries has been named as Pierre Gasly’s replacement at AlphaTauri in 2023 as two of the remaining parts of the driver market are finalized. Gasly was confirmed as joining Alpine on Saturday morning at the Japanese Grand Prix, signing a multi-year contract with the French constructor. Leaving AlphaTauri one year before the end of his existing Red Bull deal, Gasly will be replaced by de Vries, with the 2020-21 Formula E world champion and 2019 Formula 2 title-winner confirmed for 2023 alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
racer.com
Gasly move to Alpine confirmed for 2023
Pierre Gasly has been officially announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine in 2023, leaving the Red Bull set-up for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin in early August led to controversy regarding the vacancy he left behind, as Alpine attempted to promote Oscar Piastri but found he had already signed a deal with McLaren. The French constructor then turned its attentions to Gasly, and while AlphaTauri’s attempts to sign Colton Herta as his replacement fell through, it has allowed the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner to leave one year before the end of his contract.
Jalopnik
The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing
The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
racer.com
Verstappen wins Japanese GP and F1 title with wet-weather masterclass
Max Verstappen dominated the wet-weather Japanese Grand Prix to win his second world title after Charles Leclerc dropped from second to third with a post-race penalty. The heavens opened over the track in the hour before the race started, and lights went out as scheduled with the field on intermediate tires.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Investment Pays Off With Second Title
After winning his first Formula One championship in December 2021, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen signed a reported $53.3 million per-year contract — one of the most lucrative in the sport. That investment paid off this year. On Sunday morning, the 25-year-old secured his second consecutive F1 championship...
MotorAuthority
F1 moves: De Vries to replace Gasly at Alpine, Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
After an impressive performance on his Formula 1 debut at September's Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries has been signed with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday. He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is set to join Alpine next season. Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso at...
