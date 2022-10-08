Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Velma Cowart
Natchez – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Centreville snaps losing streak
CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw four touchdown passes and senior running back Tyler Wooley ran for two scores as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-24 win over the Louisiana Kings last Friday night. Nettles completed five of nine passes for 94 yards and no...
Natchez Democrat
Tigers hold on to beat Bulldogs on senior night
FAYETTE — Jefferson County High School senior cornerback Michael McComb returned a fumble on a kickoff return 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 30-28 win on Senior Night over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night. Jefferson County...
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Natchez Democrat
PHOTO GALLERY: Early pilots get a head start on 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival
NATCHEZ — The early bird gets the worm, so the saying goes. Three Missouri hot air balloon pilots who arrived in Natchez for the upcoming Natchez Balloon Festival are getting their first flights in ahead of the big event. At least one balloonist, Kurt Vitense, took to the skies...
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Natchez Democrat
Giving back through the outdoors
NATCHEZ — People can still give back to the communities through time, harvests and mentorship in the outdoors. Local charities Hunters for the Hungry, Miss-Lou Dream Hunt and Catch-A-Dream Foundation help people by giving back through the great outdoors. Hunters for the Hungry started in 1994 through two Natchezians...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Kevin Lewis, one haircut at a time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11′s Nicholas Brooks goes to the barbershop - not for a haircut but to highlight our Frontline Responder this week. Kevin Lewis Sr. has been impacting young people’s lives one haircut at a time. Jenkins Barber Shop has been a home away...
Natchez Democrat
‘One of the best we’ve done here’: Blues and Soul festival draws thousands to Natchez
NATCHEZ — It may not have made money, but this weekend’s Blues and Soul Super Bowl was a success in every other way. “It was fantastic!” said Arden Barnett of Ardenland, an entertainment company that has produced most concerts and festivals in Natchez in recent years. “It...
Natchez Democrat
Louis Johnson Jr.
Funeral services for Louis Johnson, Jr., 85, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Oct. 7, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Zion Hill B.C., with Pastor Leroy White officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022
NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
Natchez Democrat
Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts
Know when the balloons will be flying this year! Click here to sign up today. Sign up today for text alerts for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, alerts will be sent out from the balloon pilot briefing directly to your phone describing where, when and if the Natchez skies will be filled with hot-air balloons.
Natchez Democrat
Kathleen McFadden Huffman
MEADVILLE — Funeral services for Kathleen McFadden Huffman, 75, of Meadville, MS, who died October 5, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, Meadville MS, with Bro. Leon officiating, and burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
Mississippi bicyclist struck and killed after riding into oncoming traffic
A Mississippi man was struck and killed Sunday after he rode his bicycle into outcoming traffic. Corbett Edgin, 52, of Natchez, collided head-on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road in Adams County, near the old Johns Manville plant. Adams County...
WDAM-TV
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers. The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more than $100,000 to beat last year's donation total. Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man dies when bicycle collides head-on with vehicle on Liberty Road
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man was struck and killed by a car in the late afternoon on Sunday on Liberty Road. Corbett Edgin, 52, collided head on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant.
WTOK-TV
Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Water, sewage and garbage bills are going up in the city of Meridian. The issue surfaced at the Lauderdale County Council of Governments meeting Monday. The city said there are no certain reasons for the increases other than prices for everyday goods and services are rising as...
