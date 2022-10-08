Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Meta Quest Pro VR headset may, with Microsoft's help, be super productive
Microsoft is bringing some of its most popular remote working software to the metaverse, announcing during the recent Meta Connect 2022 event that it is entering a new productivity-focused VR and AR partnership. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft highlighted that as workplace environments evolve in the...
TechRadar
The iPhone SE 4 could get a big design change – but still look dated
Apple could be planning big changes for the iPhone SE 4, with the phone reportedly set to sport a different design and have a much larger screen than the iPhone SE (2022). That’s according to Ross Young – a leaker with a reasonable track record – who, speaking to MacRumors (opens in new tab), claims that the iPhone SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch display. That’s up from 4.7 inches on the current model, so it’s a big size increase.
TechRadar
iPadOS 16.1 could arrive sooner than you think – but what about Stage Manager?
After a delay and a rename to iPadOS 16.1, it's been alleged that the software update for iPads could arrive on October 24, six weeks after iOS 16 and watchOS 9 debuted. It's an update that's regarded as one of the most important to come to Apple's tablet, and it's not just because of the weather app arriving. Stage Manager is the latest method to help you manage multiple apps at once, while also enabling external display support.
TechRadar
Black Friday phone deals 2022: what we expect in the sales
If you're looking for the best Black Friday phone deals then you're in the right place, and while Black Friday 2022 isn't until November 25, we're expecting early deals ahead of that. That's because Black Friday isn't just one day anymore, it's a multi-day event where retailers try to out-deal...
TechRadar
What to expect from Microsoft's 2022 Surface event
Microsoft's big October 12 hardware event has almost arrived, and there's plenty of buzz surrounding which new Surface products we might see. Since the Surface Laptop 4 launched back in April 2021, there hasn't been much on the hardware front from Microsoft barring a few releases in October 2021. We're expecting a lot of new hardware announcements from this event, although our current expectations are based mostly on leaks so temper your excitement until the day itself.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: The smartphone war takes a familiar turn
Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 can be counted as mainstream representatives of their respective platforms: Android and iOS. That core difference aside, how do they stack up?. There’s definitely room for Google to steal a march on Apple here, with consumers seemingly cottoning on to the fact that the iPhone 14 is one of the most marginal upgrades in years.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 could get a much-needed battery boost
For reasons that are unclear to everyone but Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has a smaller battery than its predecessor – coming in at just 3,700mAh, but it seems the company might be backtracking on that reduction for the Samsung Galaxy S23. According to Digital Chat Station – a...
TechRadar
RTX 4090 too expensive? Nvidia resurrects another old favorite
UK retailer Scan.co.uk (opens in new tab) has listed (and then quickly delisted) a new budget Nvidia GPU, but it sadly isn't the RTX 4060 we’ve been waiting for see. No, it’s a new version of the already-excellent RTX 3060 Ti – now equipped with upgraded GDDR6X VRAM.
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30 Are Going Fast
These under-$30 deals — including highly-rated portable speakers, beauty essentials and wireless earbuds at major discounts — make for great holiday stocking stuffers.
TechRadar
60 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale
Black Friday deals at Amazon: browse by category... Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)
TechRadar
18 of the best TV deals in the Prime Day sale at Amazon today
Amazon has launched its new Prime Early Access sale, which you can just think of as Prime Day 2, really – and that means great TV deals. In among the best Prime Day deals, you'll find great offers on sets ranging from small smart TVs to epic home theater upgrades, and we've picked out the TV deals you really need to know about, for both the UK and US (you can skip straight to the deals using the links at the side).
TechRadar
Hands on: Meta Quest Pro review
The Meta Quest Pro is an impressive device, but it’s not quite the ultimate VR headset we were anticipating. Sure, it comes with 12GB of RAM, a more powerful Snapdragon XR2+ chip, and 256GB of storage space that’ll help it run all Oculus Quest 2 games comfortably. But based on our experience with the headset it’s clear that the Quest Pro is a powerful mixed reality device – not a headset that separates you completely from the real world.
TechRadar
15 of the best earbuds and headphones deals in the big October Prime Day sales
Amazon has gone all in on its brand new Prime Early Access sale, which is essentially Prime Day 2 by another name – and that means a plethora of deals on true wireless earbuds and headphones. And the best Prime Day deals include top offers on top earbuds and...
TechRadar
5 signs your mobile might have malware
It used to be safe to use your mobile device without worrying about viruses, spyware, or other malware infections. But as society has shifted to using mobile as its primary source of online access, cybercriminals have also shifted their focus. Most antivirus software is now formatted to work on both...
TechRadar
This password manager could be exactly what you need - and it's a bargain right now
There are plenty of irksome tasks in life – doing the washing, ironing (if you bother, we most certainly don’t), tackling the weeds in the garden, filling in tax returns, de-icing the car, the list could go on and on. Oh, and passwords, there’s another annoyance which pops up all too regularly, every time you create a new online account.
TechRadar
Microsoft Outlook update will stop sensitive emails ending up in the wrong hands
Business users will soon benefit from improved Microsoft Outlook functionality that will help ensure sensitive information is kept within the appropriate circles. Currently, Microsoft provides a sensitivity labels tool, which lets employees manually dictate the sensitivity status of an email message. There is also an automatic labelling feature that can detect personally identifying information like social security numbers and payment details.
TechRadar
Acer Chromebook for just $80 is the best Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale yet
Amazon's Early Access sale is in full swing, and with less-than-half-price deals this good, why wait for Black Friday?. Right now, you can get an outrageous deal on Acer's Chromebook 512, because it is currently slashed in price to just $79.99 (opens in new tab) from $199.99 – a stonking great $120 saving (yup, you save more than you spend here!).
TechRadar
How to watch Meta Connect 2022 and see the 'Quest Pro' headset reveal live
Today’s the day: Meta Connect will be kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we'll finally learn about all of Meta’s latest VR developments. The biggest news we expect to see at Meta Connect is...
TechRadar
Intel says some of its key source code has been leaked online
A BIOS (basic input/output system) is the program used by a computer's microprocessor to start the system as it boots, managing the communications between the computer's operating system and hardware such as a hard disk, keyboard, mouse, or printer. Though no vulnerabilities have been announced at the time of writing,...
