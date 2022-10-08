Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school
A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
Tribune-Review
Delmont schedules 2023 budget workshops
Delmont officials will hold two public workshops to go over the 2023 budget in the coming weeks. The borough will host 6 p.m. budget workshops on Oct. 23 and Nov. 2 at the borough building at 77 Greensburg Street. The first session typically covers incoming revenue for the new budget...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Oct. 10, 2022
Join Riverview Community Action Corp., the senior center in Oakmont, for line dancing every Friday morning. Beginners Line Dancing starts at 9:15, followed by a class for more experienced dancers at 10 o’clock at the Riverside Park Pavilion. Cost is $1 per class. No registration is necessary. In cases...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sculpture exhibition graces Bridgeville Public Library
Through the end of October, Bridgeville Public Library is serving as home to an intriguing collection of artwork. On the patio outside, patrons will find pieces with titles such as “Achromatic Modules On Polished Aluminum Platform” and the ironic, given its location, “Interior Reflections I.”. And positioned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 10, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Chicken Marsala and wine on the menu at Peoples Library...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Heidelberg VFD brings back Fall Fest
Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department hosted its first Fall Fest in 2021, around the time that residents of the borough and surrounding communities were starting to participate in activities following the prolonged limitations caused by covid-19. “We were really excited to finally bring everyone together,” Noah Wanielista, fire department vice president,...
Hempfield cross country program is a family affair
When the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association cross country meet is run Wednesday, it will be a family affair for the Hempfield program. Actually, it’s a family affair every time for the Spartans. That’s because there are six sets of brothers and sisters on the squad. There are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area Marching Band scores pair of first-place finishes, heads to championships
The Fox Chapel Area High School Marching Band heads into its final competition of the season having won first places at its first two Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association competitions of the school year. The band competes in the Class AA division and won first place at Yough High School...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2022: Baker’s goal boosts Beaver past Avonworth
Evan Baker scored the decisive goal and Robert Cestra recorded the shutout to lead Beaver to a 1-0 victory over Avonworth in Section 4-2A boys soccer Tuesday night. The result means Beaver (10-5, 9-2) will finish in second place and Avonworth (10-5, 8-4) third in the section, which was won by Quaker Valley (13-3, 11-0).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola
The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school girls soccer notebook: Franklin Regional hangs hat on defense
Junior goalkeeper Aris Lamanna and a tight-laced defense are not giving up the combination to the vault any time soon at Franklin Regional. You might say the unit has a “zero tolerance” policy on the pitch. Any success the playoff-bound Panthers (9-4-2) have had in recent years —...
Tribune-Review
Seton Hill softball hires ex-Bethany coach
Seton Hill’s new softball coach will inherit a team that has a nice ring to it. Cassie Moore was named the Griffins’ coach Tuesday, replacing Jessica Strong, who resigned in August after a four-season run of success. Seton Hill players and coaches received their Atlantic Regional championship rings...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After cutting it close on the tee, Penn Hills’ Lucy Brayton earns spot in PIAA field
Lucy Brayton received no practice swings, little time to relax on the putting green or time to find her focus. When Brayton’s mom pulled up in front of the first tee at Valley Brook Country Club, Lucy only had time to hop out, grab her clubs and head over to sign-in.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon gets past Mt. Pleasant in OT to secure boys soccer section title
Trevor Kovatch finished a penalty kick in overtime to seal not only a 2-1 Belle Vernon victory over Mt. Pleasant, but also a Section 3-2A crown. “This takes a bit of pressure off of us,” Belle Vernon coach Alan Yeschenko said. “We’re a little banged up, so this gives us some time to recover. The approach to the rest of the season and playoffs will be to reboot and prepare for what’s next.”
Valley News Dispatch
Freeport girls volleyball rolls past Derry to remain undefeated in Section 5-AA
The Freeport girls volleyball maintained its two-game lead on the rest of Section 5-2A Tuesday evening with a dominant 3-0 victory over Derry at Freeport Middle School. “We just played how we know we can,” senior setter Cassidy Dell said. “We played very loose, very relaxed, and we had some fun. “
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Richard Garbee, Jason Cappa named Quaker Valley baseball, softball coaches
Quaker Valley has two new coaches for its varsity spring sports teams. Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa will also guide the Quakers’ varsity softball team. Richard Garbee has been hired to coach the varsity baseball program. Garbee has coached basketball, soccer, baseball and softball with a variety of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With seniors leading way, Latrobe gaining respect in WPIAL field hockey circles
Not long ago, elite WPIAL field hockey teams almost certainly would mark down a victory against Latrobe before the games actually were played. The Wildcats lately have been playing like anything but a pushover. They reached the WPIAL Class 2A championship game in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18, losing respectably each time to perennial power Penn-Trafford, which has won six consecutive WPIAL 2A titles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer
Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 9, 2022
Benjamin Yocco sold property at 329 Nicholas Pl to Jeremy Gialloreto and Danielle Lang for $379,900. Daniel Dunn sold property at 1922 Georgetown Drive to Kathirvel Subramanian and Dalia Vichatt for $350,000. Mary Beth Kusbit sold property at 2542 Secretariat Drive to Remington and Ashley Felix Iddings for $455,000. Holland...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe girls soccer team gets better of Franklin Regional
Faster and more physical in the second half, Latrobe seemed to find another gear when it needed to and earned a Section 3-3A girls soccer sweep of visiting Franklin Regional on Monday night with a 2-0 victory before 360-plus fans at Rossi Field. A matchup of WPIAL playoff teams was...
