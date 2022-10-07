Read full article on original website
Ohio heads into peak time for deer-related crashes
AAA, The Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources want to remind motorists of the increase in deer-related traffic crashes this time of year. Since 2017, statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were 101,912 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. While...
Department of Aging now accepting applications for 2022-2023 Ohio Scholars in Aging program
The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA), in conjunction with the Ohio Association of Gerontology and Education (OAGE), is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Ohio Scholars in Aging program. For the past decade, ODA and OAGE have teamed up to offer the Ohio Scholars in Aging program for undergraduate and...
Pro Bono work improves access to justice
October marks Pro Bono Month, celebrating the lawyers who donate their time to provide legal services to those who cannot afford a lawyer. Pro bono, which means “for the public good,” provides an opportunity for lawyers to get involved in offering their time and expertise to economically disadvantaged Ohioans.
