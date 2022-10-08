ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Tigers hold on to beat Bulldogs on senior night

FAYETTE — Jefferson County High School senior cornerback Michael McComb returned a fumble on a kickoff return 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 30-28 win on Senior Night over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night. Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Centreville snaps losing streak

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw four touchdown passes and senior running back Tyler Wooley ran for two scores as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-24 win over the Louisiana Kings last Friday night. Nettles completed five of nine passes for 94 yards and no...
CENTREVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Rebels selected to MAIS All-Stars, Futures game

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School players and a coach were selected to attend the MAIS All-Star game to be played Tuesday, Oct.11 at Madison-Ridgeland Academy. AC senior midfielder Mallory McIlwain will play under head coach Chris Hughes on the MAIS All-Star White team. On the other side of...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Isaac Colenberg, Sr.

FAYETTE – Services for Deacon Isaac Colenberg, Sr., 64, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Port Gibson, MS will be at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Elvis Colenberg and Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Natchez, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Football
Natchez, MS
Football
Natchez Democrat

James Miller Crouch

MONTEREY — Funeral service for James Miller Crouch, 79, of Monterey, LA will be held at Eva Church of God on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow to Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
MONTEREY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Velma Cowart

Natchez – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Kathleen McFadden Huffman

MEADVILLE — Funeral services for Kathleen McFadden Huffman, 75, of Meadville, MS, who died October 5, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, Meadville MS, with Bro. Leon officiating, and burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
MEADVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Louis Johnson Jr.

Funeral services for Louis Johnson, Jr., 85, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Oct. 7, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Zion Hill B.C., with Pastor Leroy White officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral...
FERRIDAY, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Clark
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night

NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Giving back through the outdoors

NATCHEZ — People can still give back to the communities through time, harvests and mentorship in the outdoors. Local charities Hunters for the Hungry, Miss-Lou Dream Hunt and Catch-A-Dream Foundation help people by giving back through the great outdoors. Hunters for the Hungry started in 1994 through two Natchezians...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

Know when the balloons will be flying this year! Click here to sign up today. Sign up today for text alerts for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, alerts will be sent out from the balloon pilot briefing directly to your phone describing where, when and if the Natchez skies will be filled with hot-air balloons.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Central Hinds Academy#Cathedral#The Green Wave
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

Food made for a creature of comfort

I am a creature of comfort. With fall taking over and the crisp mornings knocking on my window (finally), I am quick to the coffee pot each morning for a warm cup of joe. However, come lunch and dinner time, there are so many options for comfort food in this town that narrowing it down to my top three was quite difficult.
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Natchez Democrat

Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times

NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy