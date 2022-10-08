ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, PA

Community meeting to discuss Sharpsburg's Kennedy Park planned for Tuesday

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOlXQ_0iQwBC3600

Sharpsburg residents will have an opportunity to help decide the future of Kennedy Park at an event hosted by a borough teen leader.

Junior council member Roman Mason will host a community meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Atithi Studios, 1020 North Canal St.

The event is described as an intensive, multi-disciplinary workshop with the aim of developing a design or vision for a project. Registration is not required.

“I’m having this meeting because I want everyone in Sharpsburg to be on the same page with the park moving forward,” Mason said Friday afternoon. “The park has definitely supported me because that’s where I grew up playing and that’s where I used to play football with my friends. Over covid, me and a couple of guys on the football team would workout there. So, the park became special to us.”

Mason said he looks forward to hearing what people have to say as well as discussing what youths want at the park.

The Fox Chapel Area High School student council president was appointed as a junior council member at council’s June 23 meeting and wasted little time pushing improvements for the park.

He lobbied for the lights to come on at the basketball court and ball fields at Kennedy Park. The park closes at dusk.

Mason said at the time youths want to be able to play ball a little later in the summer, and the lights do not come on at all.

He recently pitched a skate park with the help of Deeplocal, a creative technology and experience design agency in Sharpsburg.

“Deeplocal’s participation at this point is primarily through me identifying how we can help, and making the needed introductions,” manager of operations and production Eanna Holton said via email the Tribune-Review earlier this year.

“I intend to personally support Roman through this project through completion. We currently have one of our Experience Designers working on a high-level 3D render of what a larger park space could be, but this is just to help get Roman’s vision into a physical realm and help us decide what fits, what works, and what doesn’t.”

Mason originally proposed the skate park in July to be built on a property owned by PennDOT. Those plans shifted to possibly Kennedy Park after discussions with PennDOT and other officials about land usage, liability and other issues.

He also discussed the project a few months ago with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, who was impressed with the young man’s desire to improve his town’s recreation capabilities.

“While the county isn’t involved in this project or proposal, I was delighted to meet with Roman and to hear his plans to activate and provide additional recreational opportunities for the youth in his community,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s not only come up with the idea, but focused on how to continue to support this project when and if it becomes a reality. It’s impressive to see a young man who has put so much thought and effort into a proposal like this one and we wish him the best as he pursues the options available in the borough.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

New Kensington eyes restricting use of noisy engine brakes near Valley High School

New Kensington officials are considering a restriction on the use of jake brakes in part of the city. “Jake brakes” are the common term for the Jacobs Engine Brake, which alters the operation of an engine’s exhaust and allows it to function as a power-absorbing air compressor that can slow a truck. Their use can cause significant noise, prompting many communities to prohibit them in certain areas.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Bethel Park Boy Scout troop celebrates centennial

Boy Scouts of America Troop 215 still is going strong after 100 years, with Bethel Presbyterian Church serving as its charter organization since 1922. On Sept. 24, the church served as the site of a centennial celebration attended by many of the current 41 members and 30 or so adult leaders, including Scoutmaster Craig Blocklin, plus plenty of participants from the troop’s past.
BETHEL PARK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sharpsburg, PA
Government
City
Sharpsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Tribune-Review

Safety improvements planned along Pittsburgh's Stanton Avenue

A project in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights will bring traffic-calming measures, pedestrian safety improvements and a dedicated uphill bicycle lane to Stanton Avenue. The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said Tuesday that one lane of Stanton Avenue will be closed to traffic because of the project. Flaggers will help direct traffic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh

I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Park#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Atithi Studios#Deeplocal
Tribune-Review

Vehicle crashes into pole in Derry Township

A portion of Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township was closed Tuesday morning as crews responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. When responders arrived after the 4:30 a.m. call, there was no one around the vehicle in the single-car wreck, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said. Officials have yet to locate the driver.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body with gunshot wound found on Washington County road

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Washington County Monday morning.An on-duty Monongahela officer driving on Washington Avenue found the body in the road, the Washington County coroner said. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation, but the coroner said the victim had been shot. No information about the victim was released while officials work to notify family members.Washington Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtae.com

Crews battle Fayette County fire

Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Fayette County Monday morning. It happened along Back Street in German Township, where heavy smoke could be seen. No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Butler County man’s body found in Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore. Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy