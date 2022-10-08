Read full article on original website
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood kicks off Pinktober with some specials in their restaurants
It’s that time of year again, it’s time to celebrate Pinktober at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Pinktober puts cancer in perspective, making sure people know there’s power in testing early. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is getting a little pink this month. Susan...
The Ben West Palm Launches High Tea Seven Days a Week
Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new “Dewey Daily Tea Party” channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, “Ben Trovato,” which was derived from the Italian phrase “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” loosely translating to “Even if it isn’t true, it’s still a well-invented story.”
Where to Find The Best Breakfast in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
If you are looking for something a little extra special for breakfast, we think we have some breakfast spots here you have got to try. Fort Lauderdale has some amazing restaurants for breakfast, and we think you will agree! Let’s go!. Foxy Brown. Foxy Brown is a casual and...
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
Broward County Library no longer issuing late fines
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Library will no longer be issuing late fines. Customers will no longer be fined for items returned after their due date. All late fines will no longer build up. They also said they will be cancelling any existing late fees starting this...
Landmark Keys restaurant ordered shut due to rodent droppings, other issues
Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade County were ordered shut. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup...
Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI
Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
Clean up, Aisle 5: A column person gets schooled by reader for "bag boy" reference
It’s a jungle out there. Consider this. There I was, being uncharacteristically inoffensive, writing a column about a Delray Beach woman with a pet peeve about people who wheel shopping carts from the store, then abandon them in the lots rather than returning the carts to the store or a corral in the lot.
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County restaurants, chefs organize relief efforts for Hurricane Ian survivors
A week after Hurricane Ian barreled through the Fort Myers area, a mini-wave of relief efforts arrived from Palm Beach County restaurants and chefs. Some set up meal distribution sites. Others offered to donate a portion of sales. All gestures from the land of “it could have been us.”
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
Oktoberfest Celebration in Coral Springs ‘Taps’ into Bavarian Culture
The Swinging Bavarians Return to the 2022 Oktoberfest in Coral Springs. This year’s celebration of Oktoberfest combines German culture, entertainment — and dachshund races. Held Saturday, October 15, the event features the first-ever Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Race in Coral Springs for dachshund owners. Registration is available online. The...
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November
This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
2 dogs missing after owner injured in Pembroke Pines crash found
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after both of her precious animals were found after running from a frightening car accident. Angel and Sparkle are now both recovered. Just before 6 p.m., Tuesday, Angel was recovered from the wooded area she fled into, Saturday...
