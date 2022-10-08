ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ben West Palm Launches High Tea Seven Days a Week

Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new “Dewey Daily Tea Party” channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, “Ben Trovato,” which was derived from the Italian phrase “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” loosely translating to “Even if it isn’t true, it’s still a well-invented story.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find The Best Breakfast in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

If you are looking for something a little extra special for breakfast, we think we have some breakfast spots here you have got to try. Fort Lauderdale has some amazing restaurants for breakfast, and we think you will agree! Let’s go!. Foxy Brown. Foxy Brown is a casual and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Library no longer issuing late fines

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Library will no longer be issuing late fines. Customers will no longer be fined for items returned after their due date. All late fines will no longer build up. They also said they will be cancelling any existing late fees starting this...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'

Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
MIAMI, FL
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman injured in Pembroke Pines crash finds one of her labrador mixes; second dog still missing

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after one of her precious animals is found after it ran off after a frightening car accident. Sparkle the dog is safe, fed and bathed all thanks to those at Bruno Happy Dogs in Southwest Ranches. Sparkle was found Monday morning roaming the neighborhood, which was about two miles from the crash site.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November

This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 dogs missing after owner injured in Pembroke Pines crash found

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after both of her precious animals were found after running from a frightening car accident. Angel and Sparkle are now both recovered. Just before 6 p.m., Tuesday, Angel was recovered from the wooded area she fled into, Saturday...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

