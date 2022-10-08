Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Allan Clayton & Nicole Car Headline ‘Peter Grimes’ at the Metropolitan Opera
Britten’s “Peter Grimes” is set to return to the Metropolitan Opera for the time since 2008. The opera, which is set to be performed between Next. 16 and Nov. 12 for eight performances, will star tenor Allan Clayton, who made his acclaimed Met debut in the title role of Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” last season. Critics raved with OperaWire stating “Alan Clayton is a revelation in his Met debut.”
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Heidi Stober
This week the San Francisco Opera is set to present Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” a work that received its U.S. premiere in the city. This season’s presentations will mark the first time the work is presented in French in San Francisco and will mark the first time the company showcases the work since 1982.
operawire.com
Sarah Brady Joins Promethean Artists
Promethean Artists has announced that Irish soprano Sarah Brady has joined its roster for General Management. Callan Coughlan will represent the singer who is a graduate of the Royal Irish Academy of Music and joined the prestigious young artist program OperAvenir at Theater Basel in 2017. Brady became a member...
operawire.com
Musica Viva USA to Present ‘Songs of Love, Fat and Fortune’
Musica Viva USA is set to present “Songs of Love, Fate and Fortune” on Oct. 30, 2022 at All Souls Church in New York City. The program will feature performances of Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Brahm’s “Liedeslieder Walzer” as performed by Musica Viva NY Choir and the Allen-Stevenson School Chorus. The showcase will alson feature the Sandbox Percussion, and pianists Nelson Padgett ad Margarett Kampmeier. Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez conducts.
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
English National Opera 2022-23 Review: Tosca
Sinéad Campbell-Wallace Shines in Christof Loy’s Insightful Production. Christof Loy’s new production of “Tosca” for English National Opera, which first appeared in Helsinki in 2018, replaces Catherine Malfitano’s show, which received two revivals during its tenure and last appeared on the Coliseum stage in 2016. The production sees Leo Hussain return to the Coliseum pit – a distinguished Music Director of Opéra de Rouen and Salzburg Landestheater – with Richard Farnes, former music director of Opera North, stepping in for two performances at the end of the run in November.
operawire.com
Eric Ferring Celebrates National Coming Out Day With New Single
Eric Ferring is celebrating National Coming Out Day with a new single. The tenor is commemorating the fay by releasing Ben Moore’s “No Choice But Love,” the title track of his forthcoming double album with pianist Madeline Slettedahl on Lexicon Classics. Audiences will get to listen to...
operawire.com
Opera Prelude to Celebrate World Opera Day With Conference
Opera Prelude is set to gather together dozens of internationally renowned opera professionals on World Opera Day. The conference on Oct. 25 will be for OperaWorks, an exciting conference and professional development day designed to help talented young performers starting out in their careers. There will be a series of...
operawire.com
Keri-Lynn WIlson Addresses ‘Tosca’ Performances at the Teatro Colon
Keri-Lynn Wilson did not want to conduct Anna Netrebko at the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. The conductor, who was originally set to conduct the soprano in a production of “Tosca” told she the AP, “I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t perform with Ms. Netrebko.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Royal Opera House to Team Up with Balenciaga with “Last Days’
The Royal Opera has announced a partnership with Balenciaga. The House has selected specific pieces from its Fall 2022 and Winter 2022 collections for the Last Days costumes. Based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film, “Last Days” opens in the Linbury Theatre on Oct. 7, 2022 and will bring a contemporary existentialist myth to the opera stage.
operawire.com
From NYC to the D – Detroit Opera Young Artist Melanie Spector on Her Journey
Originally hailing from New York City and born to a family of music lovers (her mother is the second oboist in the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and her father an avid operatic aficionado), the bubbly and affable soprano Melanie Spector is a shining example of the benefits of musical exposure as a child, and the long-term advantages of increasing access to classical music in the lives of youth.
operawire.com
Q & A: Wexford Festival Opera’s Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi on This Year’s Festival
It is that time of year again when the temperatures start to drop and the nights start to draw in, which also means it is time to head off to Wexford for its annual opera festival, which will run from October 21st to November 6th. After two years of disruption caused by the measures aimed at controlling COVID, everything is finally returning to normal.
operawire.com
Moore Opera Center to Showcase Glass’ ‘La Belle et la Bête’
(Credit: By Pasquale Salerno) Moore Opera Center in Houston, Texas will showcase Philip Glass’ “La Belle et la Bête” starting on Oct. 20, 2022. This represents the Texas premiere of the full-orchestra version of the work, which gives Jean Cocteau’s iconic film an operatic interpretation. In the opera, Glass replaces the original dialogue with his own music with the singers matching their vocal lines to the actors’ dialogue. The film plays during the performance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Medea’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Medea.”. The company said that for the performances on Oct. 13 and 18, the role of Neris will be sung by Olivia Vote. Vote will replace Ekaterina Gubanova. Vote made her Met debut in 2019 in the...
operawire.com
Jake Arditti, Carlo Vistoli & Cathy-Di Zhang Lead Pinchgut Opera’s 2023 Season
Australia’s Pinchgut Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with “Membra Jesu Nostri” by Dieterich Buxtehude. Nicholas Tamagna, Madeleine Pierard, Jacob Lawrence, Lauren Lodge-Campbell, OwenWilletts, Russell Harcourt, Louis Hurley, Andrew O’Connor, and Chloe Lankshear star in “Giustino” by Giovanni Legrenzi. Erin Helyard conducts Dean Bryant’s production.
operawire.com
Le Concert de l’Hostel Dieu Blends Musical Eras with ’50/50′ Album
On September 2, 2022, Le Concert de l’Hostel Dieu released their new project “50/50,” an album of half Baroque and half contemporary music in French and English, on Aparte Music. The recording features the world premiere of commissioned works such as David Chalmin’s “Let Me Freeze Again,”...
operawire.com
MassOpera to Present MassOperaParty & Vocation Competition Finals
On Oct. 15, MassOpera will host the MassOpera Party and Vocal Competition Finals at the Longy School of Music’s Gardens and Pickman Hall. The MassOpera Party and Vocal Competition Finals will consist of a Cocktail Reception & Silent Auction followed by the Vocal Competition Finals. MassOpera will also showcase...
operawire.com
Santa Fe Opera Releases 65th Festival Report
The Santa Fe Opera has released a report for its 65th Festival Season. The festival, which closed on August 27, noted that it presented 38 mainstage performances and two special evenings of Apprentice Scenes featuring the talented singing and technical apprentices. In a statement, General Director Robert K. Meya said,...
operawire.com
North Wales International Music Festival 2022 Review: Gelert
This year’s North Wales International Music Festival presented the world premiere of “Gelert,” a work labelled as a “community opera” by its composer, Paul Mealor, and librettist, Grahame Davies. By deliberately labelling a work in this manner, it is inevitable that the curious among the...
Comments / 0