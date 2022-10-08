Taylor Raven, Christian Van Horn, Sara Gartland, Matthew Cairns Headline Des Moines Metro Opera’s 2023 Season

The Teatro Real has announced a cast for “Aida.”. The company noted that Maria Agresta has canceled her performances of the title role for personal reasons. In a statement she said, “I am thankful to the Teatro, Hugo de Ana, and Nicola Luisotti for understanding and to my colleagues, a big hug. Arriverdeci, I’ll see you soon.” As a result, Anna Netrebko will replace her on Oct. 25, Nov. 5 and 8.

