Taylor Raven, Christian Van Horn, Sara Gartland, Matthew Cairns Headline Des Moines Metro Opera’s 2023 Season

Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Jake Arditti, Carlo Vistoli & Cathy-Di Zhang Lead Pinchgut Opera’s 2023 Season
Australia’s Pinchgut Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with “Membra Jesu Nostri” by Dieterich Buxtehude. Nicholas Tamagna, Madeleine Pierard, Jacob Lawrence, Lauren Lodge-Campbell, OwenWilletts, Russell Harcourt, Louis Hurley, Andrew O’Connor, and Chloe Lankshear star in “Giustino” by Giovanni Legrenzi. Erin Helyard conducts Dean Bryant’s production.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Medea’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Medea.”. The company said that for the performances on Oct. 13 and 18, the role of Neris will be sung by Olivia Vote. Vote will replace Ekaterina Gubanova. Vote made her Met debut in 2019 in the...
operawire.com
Teatro Real Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Teatro Real has announced a cast for “Aida.”. The company noted that Maria Agresta has canceled her performances of the title role for personal reasons. In a statement she said, “I am thankful to the Teatro, Hugo de Ana, and Nicola Luisotti for understanding and to my colleagues, a big hug. Arriverdeci, I’ll see you soon.” As a result, Anna Netrebko will replace her on Oct. 25, Nov. 5 and 8.
operawire.com
Sarah Brady Joins Promethean Artists
Promethean Artists has announced that Irish soprano Sarah Brady has joined its roster for General Management. Callan Coughlan will represent the singer who is a graduate of the Royal Irish Academy of Music and joined the prestigious young artist program OperAvenir at Theater Basel in 2017. Brady became a member...
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Jonas Kaufmann, Marina Rebeka, Lisette Oropesa, Ludovic Tézier Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week’s audiences will get to hear new releases from four of the greatest artists in the world as well as rarely performed work and world premieres. Sony Classical releases Jonas Kaufmann and Ludovic Tézier’s new album “Insieme.” The two are joined by Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia under Antonio Pappano and present duets they’ve sung together on stage, plus works specially chosen for the album.
operawire.com
Le Concert de l’Hostel Dieu Blends Musical Eras with ’50/50′ Album
On September 2, 2022, Le Concert de l’Hostel Dieu released their new project “50/50,” an album of half Baroque and half contemporary music in French and English, on Aparte Music. The recording features the world premiere of commissioned works such as David Chalmin’s “Let Me Freeze Again,”...
operawire.com
Opera Prelude to Celebrate World Opera Day With Conference
Opera Prelude is set to gather together dozens of internationally renowned opera professionals on World Opera Day. The conference on Oct. 25 will be for OperaWorks, an exciting conference and professional development day designed to help talented young performers starting out in their careers. There will be a series of...
Comments / 0