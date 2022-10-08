Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Elizabethton Police: Truck seriously injures pedestrian on Broad Street
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian-involved accident on Monday seriously injured a man who police say ran in front of the path of a 2011 Ford F-150. Authorities responded to the 300 block of Broad Street in Elizabethton at 8:44 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be […]
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
These cuties are up for adoption this weekend, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. The animal shelter is at capacity this weekend. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information or pay the shelter a visit.
Traffic back to normal after crash on I-26
UPDATE: Traffic both eastbound and westbound has returned to normal, according to TDOT. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash reported on Interstate 26 near Gray is causing traffic delays both eastbound and westbound. According to TDOT, a multivehicle crash was reported around 4 p.m. on I-26 east at mile marker 12.6. TDOT reports one eastbound […]
Truck crashes into Little Caesars & injures worker, Erwin police chief says
First responders transported a Little Caesars employee to the hospital Tuesday after a truck hit the store and injured the worker, Erwin police say.
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
VDOT: Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 N blocks all lanes
(WJHL) — A tractor-trailer fire Monday morning blocked all lanes of I-81 northbound near mile marker 14, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Transportation officials say that the incident occurred 1 mile south of the VA-140 Exit 14. Crews are redirecting traffic through the truck rest area. Virginia State Police (VSP) officials told […]
Johnson City Man Dies Following Head On Crash
A Johnson City man has died from injuries he received in a head on crash that occurred Friday. Joseph Webb died at Johnson City Medical Center after he was hit head on by a 2004 Saturn Vue, driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City. Gross was traveling west on E. Main Street and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and struck Webb who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Gross received life threatening injuries and is listed as stable but in critical condition. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Traffic Reconstruction Team.
Washington County Animal Shelter at capacity with 400+ pets
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of pets in Washington County are in need of new homes, and the local shelter is out of room to house any more. According to a post from the Washington County Animal Shelter, staff are caring for 426 dogs, cats and kittens as of Friday. The post states the […]
7+ shots fired in shootout in NC mountains, car hit by gunfire, police say
The driver of a car hit by at least 6 gunshots returned gunfire and the initial 2 or 3 gunmen fled the area, Asheville police said.
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed in the rock of a ridge near Duffield in Scott County. It is surrounded by Natural Tunnel State Park.
Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
Father dies after driving on bridge destroyed years ago in ‘avoidable tragedy’
A North Carolina father of two died after he traveled over a bridge that was destroyed nearly a decade ago in an accident that his family called “an avoidable tragedy.”. Philip Paxson, 47, was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, on Sept. 30 when he crossed over the bridge. Officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 1 and found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator "upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the roadway had washed out," according to a news release shared with TODAY by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases
A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
Police arrest Abingdon man after allegedly finding 100s of grams of suspected fentanyl
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-month investigation led to a drug bust that reportedly uncovered multiple pounds of various drugs, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Friday. Authorities say that the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force issued a warrant to search the home and vehicle of Donald Allen […]
