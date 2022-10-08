ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County

WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Traffic back to normal after crash on I-26

UPDATE: Traffic both eastbound and westbound has returned to normal, according to TDOT. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash reported on Interstate 26 near Gray is causing traffic delays both eastbound and westbound. According to TDOT, a multivehicle crash was reported around 4 p.m. on I-26 east at mile marker 12.6. TDOT reports one eastbound […]
GRAY, TN
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VDOT: Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 N blocks all lanes

(WJHL) — A tractor-trailer fire Monday morning blocked all lanes of I-81 northbound near mile marker 14, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Transportation officials say that the incident occurred 1 mile south of the VA-140 Exit 14. Crews are redirecting traffic through the truck rest area. Virginia State Police (VSP) officials told […]
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Dies Following Head On Crash

A Johnson City man has died from injuries he received in a head on crash that occurred Friday. Joseph Webb died at Johnson City Medical Center after he was hit head on by a 2004 Saturn Vue, driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City. Gross was traveling west on E. Main Street and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and struck Webb who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Gross received life threatening injuries and is listed as stable but in critical condition. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Traffic Reconstruction Team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
WJHL

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
TODAY.com

Father dies after driving on bridge destroyed years ago in ‘avoidable tragedy’

A North Carolina father of two died after he traveled over a bridge that was destroyed nearly a decade ago in an accident that his family called “an avoidable tragedy.”. Philip Paxson, 47, was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, on Sept. 30 when he crossed over the bridge. Officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 1 and found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator "upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the roadway had washed out," according to a news release shared with TODAY by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
HICKORY, NC
993thex.com

Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases

A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
BRISTOL, TN

