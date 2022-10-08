The champion of the Coolest Things Made in Nebraska is the New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car made at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln. James Berringer is the Senior Vice President of Membership and Marketing with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says this competition was a great way to learn about the many products made in the Cornhusker State. It also showcased the importance of manufacturing in the state.

