knopnews2.com
North Platte Habitat for Humanity hosts tree planting for Buffalo School Neighborhood Project
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity had a tree planting Monday morning for the Buffalo School Neighborhood Project. The statewide Free Trees for Fall Planting Program was a joint effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. The program provided the trees.
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
'AfroCon' celebrates Black and Nerd culture in Omaha
"AfroCon" featured a wide variety of programs from workshops with popular card games like Pokemon to conversations about Black people in tech.
Bennington celebrated community, mentorship on Founder's Day
Bennington celebrated its anniversary Saturday with a farmer's market and pep rally while a Nebraska-based mentorship program marked its 8th year working with the small town's youth.
norfolkneradio.com
Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska Winner Announced
The champion of the Coolest Things Made in Nebraska is the New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car made at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln. James Berringer is the Senior Vice President of Membership and Marketing with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says this competition was a great way to learn about the many products made in the Cornhusker State. It also showcased the importance of manufacturing in the state.
WOWT
Omaha’s Dietz Memorial United Methodist Church celebrates 150 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dietz Memorial United Methodist Church in Omaha is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The congregation started as the 10th Street Methodist Episcopal Church 150 years ago. The very first few meetings were held in an area of trees at 10th and Pierce Street. It then grew large...
doniphanherald.com
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
knopnews2.com
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
knopnews2.com
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen recently took home the crown for Miss Teen USA. Faron Medhi, 18, says she still can’t believe it, and her reaction to winning says it all. “They called Idaho and I thought she won, so I was excited for her! Then I was like hold on, that’s me?! I won? It’s honestly so crazy; definitely has not sunken in yet,” Faron said.
klkntv.com
Flying classroom lands in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
townandtourist.com
29 BEST & Fun Things To Do In Ohama, NE
News Channel Nebraska
Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown
GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
KETV.com
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
WOWT
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
rejournals.com
Omaha’s The Lund Company adds executive director of investment services
TJ Twit, Jr. has joined Omaha, Nebraska-based Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company as executive director of investment services. Twit will develop strategic real estate solutions for his clients, with an emphasis on investor services. Twit has more than 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Before rejoining...
WOWT
New program to help at-risk teens in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jake Shaddy knows what it’s like to need some redirection. “Myself, I’ve actually been to DCYC (Douglas County Youth Center), Kearney. I’ve done every program that you can do as a juvenile,” said Shaddy. “I didn’t really have too much guidance, have somebody that I could look up to. Felt like I could relate with.”
knopnews2.com
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance has completed its competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.
