Natchez Democrat
Tigers hold on to beat Bulldogs on senior night
FAYETTE — Jefferson County High School senior cornerback Michael McComb returned a fumble on a kickoff return 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 30-28 win on Senior Night over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night. Jefferson County...
Natchez Democrat
Centreville snaps losing streak
CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw four touchdown passes and senior running back Tyler Wooley ran for two scores as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-24 win over the Louisiana Kings last Friday night. Nettles completed five of nine passes for 94 yards and no...
Natchez Democrat
Louis Johnson Jr.
Funeral services for Louis Johnson, Jr., 85, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Oct. 7, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Zion Hill B.C., with Pastor Leroy White officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral...
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Natchez Democrat
Isaac Colenberg, Sr.
FAYETTE – Services for Deacon Isaac Colenberg, Sr., 64, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Port Gibson, MS will be at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Elvis Colenberg and Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
PHOTO GALLERY: Early pilots get a head start on 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival
NATCHEZ — The early bird gets the worm, so the saying goes. Three Missouri hot air balloon pilots who arrived in Natchez for the upcoming Natchez Balloon Festival are getting their first flights in ahead of the big event. At least one balloonist, Kurt Vitense, took to the skies...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022
NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
Natchez Democrat
‘One of the best we’ve done here’: Blues and Soul festival draws thousands to Natchez
NATCHEZ — It may not have made money, but this weekend’s Blues and Soul Super Bowl was a success in every other way. “It was fantastic!” said Arden Barnett of Ardenland, an entertainment company that has produced most concerts and festivals in Natchez in recent years. “It...
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Man recovering after he said he was ‘jumped on’ and stabbed 10 times by group of women and children at Mississippi apartment complex
A Louisiana man said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Mississippi apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Joseph Tucker, 52, of Baton Rouge, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother who is on dialysis when he was assaulted by what seemed like a group of six to eight people, including an even mixture of 13- and 14-year-old boys and adult women.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Sen. Melanie Sojourner tells podcast listeners she has one goal — seeing that Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘never holds office again’
One Mississippi senator says she may have lost her district, but she is not about to lose the fight. Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, spoke on the conservative podcast “The Buck Naked Truth” and spoke publicly about what she sees as her next mission in her political career.
Natchez Democrat
Giving back through the outdoors
NATCHEZ — People can still give back to the communities through time, harvests and mentorship in the outdoors. Local charities Hunters for the Hungry, Miss-Lou Dream Hunt and Catch-A-Dream Foundation help people by giving back through the great outdoors. Hunters for the Hungry started in 1994 through two Natchezians...
WDSU
Kentwood driver killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night
KENTWOOD, La. — Louisiana State Police reports that a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night. According to police, Steven Sanders, 64, of Kentwood, was traveling westbound in his 2018 Ford F-150 on Louisiana Highway 1054 around 9:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.
brproud.com
Families invited to movie night in New Roads next weekend
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Families are invited to come out to New Roads and watch movies together. Family Movie Nights, hosted by the Aimee Moreau Campaign Fund, will have a movie night at Douglas Park on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs. A local food truck will have meals available and kids eat free.
Natchez Democrat
Velma Cowart
Natchez – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page. In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact...
brproud.com
Hundreds of Baton Rouge children receive free Halloween costumes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five hundred children will have a costume for Halloween, all thanks to the community. Nonprofit 10/31 Consortium recently held its annual costume giveaway in Baton Rouge, with some families waiting in line for two hours. More than 1,300 Halloween costumes and accessories for children...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
