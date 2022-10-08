ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

Tigers hold on to beat Bulldogs on senior night

FAYETTE — Jefferson County High School senior cornerback Michael McComb returned a fumble on a kickoff return 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 30-28 win on Senior Night over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night. Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Centreville snaps losing streak

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw four touchdown passes and senior running back Tyler Wooley ran for two scores as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-24 win over the Louisiana Kings last Friday night. Nettles completed five of nine passes for 94 yards and no...
CENTREVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Louis Johnson Jr.

Funeral services for Louis Johnson, Jr., 85, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Oct. 7, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Zion Hill B.C., with Pastor Leroy White officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Isaac Colenberg, Sr.

FAYETTE – Services for Deacon Isaac Colenberg, Sr., 64, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Port Gibson, MS will be at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Elvis Colenberg and Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022

NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man recovering after he said he was ‘jumped on’ and stabbed 10 times by group of women and children at Mississippi apartment complex

A Louisiana man said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Mississippi apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Joseph Tucker, 52, of Baton Rouge, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother who is on dialysis when he was assaulted by what seemed like a group of six to eight people, including an even mixture of 13- and 14-year-old boys and adult women.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Giving back through the outdoors

NATCHEZ — People can still give back to the communities through time, harvests and mentorship in the outdoors. Local charities Hunters for the Hungry, Miss-Lou Dream Hunt and Catch-A-Dream Foundation help people by giving back through the great outdoors. Hunters for the Hungry started in 1994 through two Natchezians...
NATCHEZ, MS
WDSU

Kentwood driver killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night

KENTWOOD, La. — Louisiana State Police reports that a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night. According to police, Steven Sanders, 64, of Kentwood, was traveling westbound in his 2018 Ford F-150 on Louisiana Highway 1054 around 9:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.
KENTWOOD, LA
brproud.com

Families invited to movie night in New Roads next weekend

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Families are invited to come out to New Roads and watch movies together. Family Movie Nights, hosted by the Aimee Moreau Campaign Fund, will have a movie night at Douglas Park on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs. A local food truck will have meals available and kids eat free.
NEW ROADS, LA
Natchez Democrat

Velma Cowart

Natchez – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
brproud.com

Hundreds of Baton Rouge children receive free Halloween costumes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five hundred children will have a costume for Halloween, all thanks to the community. Nonprofit 10/31 Consortium recently held its annual costume giveaway in Baton Rouge, with some families waiting in line for two hours. More than 1,300 Halloween costumes and accessories for children...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
NATCHEZ, MS

