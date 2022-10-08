Read full article on original website
Robert Glasper Releases New Single ‘Therapy Pt. 2’ Feat. Mac Miller: Listen
Robert Glasper has unveiled a new single with Mac Miller today called ‘Therapy Pt. 2’. The song is taken off 4x Grammy and Emmy winning artist’s forthcoming album Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, an extended digital version of his 2022 album Black Radio III. The original album already features artists such as Q-Tip, PJ Morton, Estelle, India Arie, Luke James, Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.
Lil Baby Shares New Single ‘Heyy’; Reveals ‘It’s Only Me’ Album Tracklist
This Friday, Lil Baby will release his anticipated new album It’s Only Me which is the follow up to very successful sophomore LP My Turn from 2020. The Atlanta rapper is back today with a new single called ‘Heyy’, serving as one last tease for fans before the full album becomes available. It comes along with a high budget music video directed by Ivan Berrios which you can watch below.
Lil Yachty Releases Viral Song ‘Poland’ on Streaming Services: Listen
Lil Yachty released his first new song in over a year last week and caught an immediate hit. The song, title ‘Poland’ was uploaded to Soundcloud by the dynamic rapper on October 7. It’s produced by F1LTHY and is only 1 minute 20 seconds long. However, the chorus on the track where Yachty sings, “I took the WoOoOOoOoock to Poland” went viral on social media very quickly.
Watch The Video For Lil Yachty’s ‘Poland’, Directed By Cole Bennett
Lil Yachty’s ‘Poland‘ grew legs and a life of its own with people getting hyped over the chorus on social media. All of that happened before the song was even officially on streaming services, but last night, the song finally made its way onto digital streaming platforms.
Lil Baby & Nicki Minaj Appear In ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Trailer
On October 28th, the sequel to Call of Duty’s 2019 game Modern Warfare drops, not to be confused with 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. In a new trailer for the game, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj and more appear. It does just seem like this will be a marketing thing...
