This Friday, Lil Baby will release his anticipated new album It’s Only Me which is the follow up to very successful sophomore LP My Turn from 2020. The Atlanta rapper is back today with a new single called ‘Heyy’, serving as one last tease for fans before the full album becomes available. It comes along with a high budget music video directed by Ivan Berrios which you can watch below.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO