Premier League

What Erling Haaland is doing in Premier League is ‘crazy’, Jurgen Klopp admits

Jurgen Klopp believes “nobody in the world” can cope with what Erling Haaland is doing at Manchester City.The football star already has already scored 20 goals in 13 games for the Premier League champions this season, a record that the Liverpool boss says is “crazy”.“Nobody in the world can cope with Haaland’s situation at the moment,” Klopp admitted ahead of his club’s fixture against Arsenal.“It’s crazy what he’s doing... he’s an exceptional player in an exceptional team.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pep Guardiola jokes he’s ‘upset’ with Erling Haaland for scoring just once vs SouthamptonJurgen Klopp admits Liverpool needs to rediscover its ‘unpredictability’Liverpool v Rangers: Jurgen Klopp jokes his team was confused by tactical switch
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton

It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
CBS Sports

Champions League Matchday 4 buildup: Lionel Messi out for PSG, with Chelsea, Man City, Juventus also in action

The UEFA Champions League is back again for another slate of matches this midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday boasting some massive showdowns between some European giants. On Tuesday, Milan vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica are the two box office encounters kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Copenhagen vs. Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus serving as the appetizers at 12:45 p.m. ET. If that was not enough, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid make for pretty interesting undercard tussles.
Yardbarker

(Photo) Michael Carrick spotted in Man United away end at Goodison Park

Manchester United’s away support was at its brilliant best on Sunday evening as the fans spurred their team on to earn a vital three points at Goodison Park. The supporters in attendance endured a nervy end to the game, however, with Everton desperate to equalise just minutes after United had a goal harshly disallowed for handball.
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta delights in Arsenal's feisty win over Liverpool as Gunners boss hails his side's new-found 'character' to get past Jurgen Klopp's visitors to return to the top of the Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded his players after they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a fiesty contest at the Emirates. Liverpool twice equalised from losing positions, but Arsenal secured the win in the 76th minute after Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot. It was a second goal of the...
Yardbarker

“The way we play is changing” – Liverpool legend identifies Klopp’s tactical shift which is causing huge problems

Liverpool legend John Barnes has identified the biggest problem for his old club right now as they go through something of a transitional period under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds look a long way from being the team that came so close to a quadruple last season, with yesterday’s defeat away to Arsenal leaving them 10th in the Premier League table, with just two wins out of eight games played.
NBC Sports

Arsenal beats Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues

LONDON — Arsenal beat Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s young side went back to the top of the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli scored within the first minute and that set the tone for a crazy end-to-end clash as Darwin Nunez made it 1-1 then Bukayo Saka put an out of sorts Arsenal 2-1 up right on half time.
