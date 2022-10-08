Britten’s “Peter Grimes” is set to return to the Metropolitan Opera for the time since 2008. The opera, which is set to be performed between Next. 16 and Nov. 12 for eight performances, will star tenor Allan Clayton, who made his acclaimed Met debut in the title role of Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” last season. Critics raved with OperaWire stating “Alan Clayton is a revelation in his Met debut.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO