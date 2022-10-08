Read full article on original website
Heidi Stober Leads San Francisco Opera’s ‘Dialogues des Carmélites’
San Francisco Opera’s Centennial Season is set to continue with Francis Poulenc’s “Dialogues des Carmélites” at the War Memorial Opera House. The production by Olivier Py, which is set to run between Oct. 15 and 30, will be conducted by Music Director Eun Sun Kim.
Artist of the Week: Heidi Stober
This week the San Francisco Opera is set to present Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” a work that received its U.S. premiere in the city. This season’s presentations will mark the first time the work is presented in French in San Francisco and will mark the first time the company showcases the work since 1982.
Allan Clayton & Nicole Car Headline ‘Peter Grimes’ at the Metropolitan Opera
Britten’s “Peter Grimes” is set to return to the Metropolitan Opera for the time since 2008. The opera, which is set to be performed between Next. 16 and Nov. 12 for eight performances, will star tenor Allan Clayton, who made his acclaimed Met debut in the title role of Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” last season. Critics raved with OperaWire stating “Alan Clayton is a revelation in his Met debut.”
Jake Arditti, Carlo Vistoli & Cathy-Di Zhang Lead Pinchgut Opera’s 2023 Season
Australia’s Pinchgut Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with “Membra Jesu Nostri” by Dieterich Buxtehude. Nicholas Tamagna, Madeleine Pierard, Jacob Lawrence, Lauren Lodge-Campbell, OwenWilletts, Russell Harcourt, Louis Hurley, Andrew O’Connor, and Chloe Lankshear star in “Giustino” by Giovanni Legrenzi. Erin Helyard conducts Dean Bryant’s production.
Keri-Lynn WIlson Addresses ‘Tosca’ Performances at the Teatro Colon
Keri-Lynn Wilson did not want to conduct Anna Netrebko at the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. The conductor, who was originally set to conduct the soprano in a production of “Tosca” told she the AP, “I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t perform with Ms. Netrebko.”
Ying Fang & Jacquelyn Stucker Lead Handel & Haydn Society’s ‘The Marriage of Figaro’
The Handel and Haydn Society is to perform a semi-staged production of “The Marriage of Figaro.”. Raphaël Pichon, founder and artistic director of Pygmalion, will lead the performances on Nov. 17 and 18 at Boston’s Symphony Hall. The H+H Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by soprano Ying Fang as Susanna, soprano Jacquelyn Stucker as Countess Almaviva, bass-baritone Cody Quattlebaum as Count Almaviva, and bass Krzysztof Baczyk as Figaro. James Darrah will stage direct and design the performance.
Royal Opera House to Team Up with Balenciaga with “Last Days’
The Royal Opera has announced a partnership with Balenciaga. The House has selected specific pieces from its Fall 2022 and Winter 2022 collections for the Last Days costumes. Based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film, “Last Days” opens in the Linbury Theatre on Oct. 7, 2022 and will bring a contemporary existentialist myth to the opera stage.
Jonas Kaufmann, Marina Rebeka, Lisette Oropesa, Ludovic Tézier Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week’s audiences will get to hear new releases from four of the greatest artists in the world as well as rarely performed work and world premieres. Sony Classical releases Jonas Kaufmann and Ludovic Tézier’s new album “Insieme.” The two are joined by Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia under Antonio Pappano and present duets they’ve sung together on stage, plus works specially chosen for the album.
Teatro Real Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Teatro Real has announced a cast for “Aida.”. The company noted that Maria Agresta has canceled her performances of the title role for personal reasons. In a statement she said, “I am thankful to the Teatro, Hugo de Ana, and Nicola Luisotti for understanding and to my colleagues, a big hug. Arriverdeci, I’ll see you soon.” As a result, Anna Netrebko will replace her on Oct. 25, Nov. 5 and 8.
