BBC
Conor Benn: UK Anti-Doping investigating 'adverse finding' returned in boxer's drug test
UK Anti-Doping is investigating Conor Benn's failed drugs test that led to the postponement of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn was due to fight Eubank Jr on 8 October but the bout was called off after he returned what promoters said was an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug".
ESPN
UK bans 1,300 fans from England, Wales at World Cup
More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the United Kingdom's Home Office has said. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent...
ESPN
GB relay sprinter CJ Ujah banned for 22 months for doping violation but cleared of intentional cheating
British sprinter CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months for a doping violation at last year's Tokyo Olympics but cleared of intentionally taking banned substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Ujah had been provisionally suspended after Ostarine and S-23 -- substances prohibited by world anti-doping organisation...
Post Register
Wales win thriller over Scotland at Women's Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Canada beat Japan 41-5 and Wales edged Scotland 18-15, also at Whangarei.
SkySports
England beat T20 World Cup favourites Australia by eight runs in gripping first T20 international in Perth
Hales (84 off 51 balls) struck 12 fours and three sixes after being preferred to Phil Salt as Buttler's opening partner, while the skipper (68 off 32) managed eight fours and four sixes - four boundaries of which came in the opening over of the game - in his first outing since August as the pair shared an opening stand of 132 from 68 balls in a total of 208-6.
IGN
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Tri-Series, Match 4
Date & Time: October 11th at 7:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time. New Zealand will face Pakistan for the 2nd time in the ongoing tri-series on Tuesday. The hosts were outplayed by Pakistan in their opening encounter by 6 wickets and later they got their first points on the table with a convincing win over Bangla Tigers by 8 wickets in their following game. Wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway’s clinical batting display and valuable knocks from skipper Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips steered them home with 13 balls to spare. They opted for Finn Allen ahead of experienced Martin Guptill which didn’t work well as the former managed to score only 29 runs in 2 innings. The bowlers are doing their duties really well and the batters need to be consistent in order to win matches.
Mike Hussey would have appealed for obstruction in England vs Australia match
England’s new assistant coach Mike Hussey has suggested he would have taken a harder line than captain Jos Buttler when Australia’s Matthew Wade collided with Mark Wood during Sunday’s T20 in Perth.Wade appeared to block Wood’s attempts to complete a caught and bowled during the latter stages of the home side’s unsuccessful chase, but Buttler made no attempt to appeal for obstructing the field.Buttler, who recently said he would recall a batter who was run out at the non-striker’s end in a so-called ‘Mankad’, brushed off the incident after the match by suggesting it was unwise to rock the boat...
Sarina Wiegman keeps England focused on World Cup target after win over USA
Sarina Wiegman stressed England will only be able to lay claim to being the best team on the planet once they have lifted the World Cup after her side defeated the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley.Returning to the scene of their historic European Championship triumph in the summer, the Lionesses recorded their first victory since 2017 over the US, who had beaten them en route to claiming the 2019 World Cup.England are 23 matches undefeated under Wiegman, winning 21 of those, as they prepare for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.When asked if her...
BBC
Millie Bright: England can reach 'another level' before World Cup
England defender Millie Bright has said the European champions can reach "another level" before next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Lionesses won their first major trophy at their home European Championships in July. On Friday they beat reigning world champions the United States 2-1 in a...
BBC
England's Lionesses show they could be the team to beat in 2023
Manager Sarina Wiegman said England "don't win a World Cup now" just because they defeated the United States - but their victory at Wembley suggests they could be the team to beat next summer. The USA have won back-to-back World Cups and have long held the edge over England on...
ESPN
England head coach Sarina Wiegman denies agreeing new deal
England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman played down suggestions of agreeing to a new contract but said that she feels happy with her deal that runs until 2025. British media reported that Wiegman, who led England to their first major title at the European Championship in July, had agreed a new deal until 2027.
MLS・
