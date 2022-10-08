ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

UPDATE: Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for northern Ohioan

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
NORTHERN OHIO — UPDATE @ 7:36 a.m.:

The missing adult was found safely by law enforcement and the alert has been cancelled.

Initial Report

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old northern Ohio man who drove away from his residence in Cuyahoga Falls on Friday morning and has not returned.

>> REPORT: 3 shot outside high school stadium during football game

The alert, issued by the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, asks you to be on the lookout for Terrance Watson and/or a Kia Forte bearing license tag 167YHA.

Police are concerned for Watson’s safety, according to information released with the alert announcement.

Watson is described as white, 6-feet tall, about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He left his residence, on Tewksbury Circle, at 8:53 a.m. and has not returned.

You are asked to dial 9-1-1 if see Watson or the vehicle (the one pictured with this report is not the actual vehicle). You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 9-1-1 to be transferred directly to the police department or to hear the alert information.

We will update this report as information becomes available.

