UPDATE: Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for northern Ohioan

NORTHERN OHIO — UPDATE @ 7:36 a.m.:

The missing adult was found safely by law enforcement and the alert has been cancelled.

Initial Report

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old northern Ohio man who drove away from his residence in Cuyahoga Falls on Friday morning and has not returned.

The alert, issued by the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, asks you to be on the lookout for Terrance Watson and/or a Kia Forte bearing license tag 167YHA.

Police are concerned for Watson’s safety, according to information released with the alert announcement.

Watson is described as white, 6-feet tall, about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He left his residence, on Tewksbury Circle, at 8:53 a.m. and has not returned.

You are asked to dial 9-1-1 if see Watson or the vehicle (the one pictured with this report is not the actual vehicle). You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 9-1-1 to be transferred directly to the police department or to hear the alert information.

We will update this report as information becomes available.

