(Concordia Athletics) MOORHEAD—It was all sunshine and happy memories as Concordia rattled off 29 unanswered points and downed Macalester 36-7 in the annual Homecoming game. If the team win wasn’t enough for a Homecoming celebration, then senior running back Peyton Mortenson added the pom-pom on top of the cheer. Mortenson rushed for three touchdowns and a season-high 166 yards to lead the offensive output. He also recorded a personal milestone in the second quarter when he became the 27th player in program history to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO