Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfgo.com
Cobbers rout Macalester for homecoming win
(Concordia Athletics) MOORHEAD—It was all sunshine and happy memories as Concordia rattled off 29 unanswered points and downed Macalester 36-7 in the annual Homecoming game. If the team win wasn’t enough for a Homecoming celebration, then senior running back Peyton Mortenson added the pom-pom on top of the cheer. Mortenson rushed for three touchdowns and a season-high 166 yards to lead the offensive output. He also recorded a personal milestone in the second quarter when he became the 27th player in program history to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
kfgo.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
kfgo.com
CNA convicted of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment of patient
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A certified nurse aide has been convicted of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment at a nursing home in Valley City. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said while she worked at Sheyenne Care Center, Gracious Weah caused severe injuries to a patient when she performed an improper, one-person lift. Weah did not report the injury and the patient went untreated for over 12 hours.
kfgo.com
Fargo Mayor Mahoney: Efforts continue on approving downtown safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney says the owner of a downtown Fargo liquor store has decided to close at 11 every night to help reduce public intoxication and other drinking-related issues. Jim Swanick owns Empire Liquors on Broadway. Mahoney says Swanick agreed to close the off-sale three hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Alvorado man charged in Polk County stolen property case
CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on Monday, October 3rd, in rural Warren, where more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. An investigation into the incident commenced, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado,...
kfgo.com
Woman struck by train in downtown Fargo; critically injured
FARGO (KFGO) – A woman was critically injured after getting struck by a train in the 500 block of North Broadway in Downtown Fargo at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say the 31-year-old woman was found on the northeast side of the crossing. Witnesses said the railroad’s crossing arms were working. Amtrak reported the emergency tone sounded and the train used manual air brakes to stop.
kfgo.com
Woman seriously wounded by stray bullet during shooting in parking lot at South Fargo apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
Comments / 0