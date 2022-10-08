Harry "Gene" Eugene Parker, 70, of Amazonia, Missouri, went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS. Gene was born May 8, 1952 to Betty June and Harry J. Parker of St. Joseph. He graduated from Lafayette High School class of 1970. He married Deborah Smith on February 24, 1977, and she survives him of the home they lived together in for 45 years in Amazonia. He was a US Navy Veteran. Gene was employed as a Mail Dispatcher for Thompson Brothers, and most recently for the Missouri Department of Agriculture as a Soy Bean Inspector. He also worked construction for many of his earlier years. Gene enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, spending time and joking with his family, fishing, and arguing with his dogs, Cooper and Gunny. He was an avid Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and St. Joseph Mustangs fan. Gene was an amazing man who left his mark on everyone who came into contact with him. He was easily recognized by his crooked grin and infectious laugh. He could and would talk to everyone that would hold still long enough to carry a conversation. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Deborah of the home, and they were blessed with 2 children, who also survive, Justin (Jennifer) Parker of Menomonie, WI and Megan (Steven) Pflugradt of St. Joseph. Also survived by 5 grandchildren who fiercely loved him, Kenny and Eris Pflugradt, William, Ethan, and Olivia Parker, his brother, David (Edna) Parker and their daughters, Heather (Brandon) Nelson of Bloomington, IL, Kayla (Kyle) Edwards and their daughter Allison of Bismark, IL and Lindze Parker of Rossville, IL. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Larry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with Navy Funeral Honors will be at the Fillmore Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Andrew County Ambulance Department.

