Glennis Veleta Mitchell
Glennis "Veleta" Mitchell 84, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. She was born July 17, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Wyvona and Ellis Jones. She worked at Recorder of Deeds in Doniphan County for several years. She was one of Jehovah's Witness's. Glennis was preceded in death by her husband Lee Schilling, her parents, and a sister, Sandra Baird. Survivors include: husband, Byron Lamar Mitchell of Dearborn, MO, son, Steve Schilling, daughter, Marlea Rittenbach, and granddaughter, Stephanie Schilling. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Robert Eugene Horton II
Robert Eugene Horton II, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born July 17, 1969 in Topeka, KS, son of Patricia and Robert Horton. On December 29, 1989 he married Phyllis "Jeannie" Mason in St. Joseph. In 2002 he began his career with the United States Army as a civilian under the Futures Command at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Rob trusted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Rob was preceded in death by son, Robert Horton III. Survivors include, wife, Jeannie Horton, son Findley "Mason" Horton, his parents, Robert and Patty Horton, all of St. Joseph, brother, Jarrod (Ginger) Horton of Fairview, NC, sisters, Lori (Mike) Brinson of Centerton, AR and Alissa (Joe) Decker of Springfield, MO and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Brother Andrew Rodriguez officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Robert Horton II Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
City of St. Joseph ends contract with former KCPD chief Rick Smith as DOJ continues investigation
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has ended its contract with former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith. According to city officials, Smith was brought on to assess the St. Joseph Police Department and look into how the department could better serve the community. Last month, the Department...
Jon Thomas McCarthy
Jon McCarthy, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born September 8, 1962 in St. Joseph, son of Betty and Tom McCarthy. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1980. Jon worked for Payless Concrete for many years. He was a lifelong bowler, outdoorsman, especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding quads. Jon was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger Ann McCarthy, and his parents. Survivors include: children, Jesica (Shawn) McCarthy of St. Joseph, and Jon Jr. (Ian) McCarthy of San Diego, CA, sister, Nancey (Mark) Baber of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Tristen (Zach) Minor, Rylan, Keaton, Leighton, and Anniston McCarthy, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Harry "Gene" Eugene Parker
Harry "Gene" Eugene Parker, 70, of Amazonia, Missouri, went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS. Gene was born May 8, 1952 to Betty June and Harry J. Parker of St. Joseph. He graduated from Lafayette High School class of 1970. He married Deborah Smith on February 24, 1977, and she survives him of the home they lived together in for 45 years in Amazonia. He was a US Navy Veteran. Gene was employed as a Mail Dispatcher for Thompson Brothers, and most recently for the Missouri Department of Agriculture as a Soy Bean Inspector. He also worked construction for many of his earlier years. Gene enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, spending time and joking with his family, fishing, and arguing with his dogs, Cooper and Gunny. He was an avid Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and St. Joseph Mustangs fan. Gene was an amazing man who left his mark on everyone who came into contact with him. He was easily recognized by his crooked grin and infectious laugh. He could and would talk to everyone that would hold still long enough to carry a conversation. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Deborah of the home, and they were blessed with 2 children, who also survive, Justin (Jennifer) Parker of Menomonie, WI and Megan (Steven) Pflugradt of St. Joseph. Also survived by 5 grandchildren who fiercely loved him, Kenny and Eris Pflugradt, William, Ethan, and Olivia Parker, his brother, David (Edna) Parker and their daughters, Heather (Brandon) Nelson of Bloomington, IL, Kayla (Kyle) Edwards and their daughter Allison of Bismark, IL and Lindze Parker of Rossville, IL. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Larry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with Navy Funeral Honors will be at the Fillmore Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Andrew County Ambulance Department.
Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital
Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
Daniel Wayne Young
Daniel W. Young, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born November 7, 1969 in Cleveland, OH, son of Irene and Al Young. Dan married Denise Guyer on September 19, 2009. Dan was a Truck Driver for Swift Transportation, retiring in 2015 after 20 years. He was proud of his 2 million mile safe driver award. His hobbies included working on cars, riding horses, and spending time with family. Dan was preceded in death by mother, Irene Young, and an infant son, Colton Young. Survivors include: wife, Denise Young of the home, father, Al Young of Stotts City, MO, sister, Beverly (Ken) Cummings of Shreveport, LA, his unofficially adopted daughter (niece), Michaela Lull of St. Joseph, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lavina Mae Clark
Lavina Mae (Dinie) Clark passed away at home, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at age 99. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on January 28, 1923. She was a devoted wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church with many friends she respected and adored. Her greatest love and joy may have been children, especially babies. She volunteered in the church nursery for many years.
Bonnie Ann Bates
Maysville, Missouri…Bonnie Ann Bates, daughter of Bessie and Charles Binning, was born May 15, 1936 in Spencer, Iowa. When Bonnie was 8, her mother, Bessie, passed away suddenly and Bonnie moved to Emmetsburg, Iowa to live with her grandmother, Alice Johnson. It was in Emmetsburg that she met Lloyd Bates, and on June 29, 1953, Bonnie was united in marriage to Lloyd Bates in Jackson County, Minnesota. Bonnie and Lloyd were blessed with four children.
Police investigate kidnapping, rape in town near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
Joyce Caroline Boyer
Joyce Caroline Boyer, born August 20, 1934, to Clyde Rudolph Millholen and Goldie Marie Calvert Millholen in St. Joseph, MO, the youngest of four children. Joyce graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1952. Upon graduation she worked as a practical nurse at Dr. Nichols Cancer Sanatorium in Savannah, MO. On March 7, 1953 she married Alva Lee Boyer of Halls, M0 at King Hill Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO. She worked 20 years at Whitaker Cable until the plant closed. She was a home maker. She raised four sons, Alfred, Alan, Michael, and Mark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva in 2009, son, Mark in 1992, her parents, brother, Neal Wayne Millholen, and sister Edra Palmer. Her best friend and adopted sister, Bonnie Downing, as well as her beloved dog Dottie. She is survived by her three sons, Alfred Lee (Rita) Boyer of St. Joseph, Alan Ray Boyer of Easton, and Michael Joe (Jackie) Boyer of St. Joseph. Grandchildren, Ben (Vanessa) Boyer, Matthew (Jean) Boyer, William (Jessica) Boyer, Nicholas (Maria) Boyer, Andrew (Melanie) Boyer, Bethany (Josh) Smith, Ethan Boyer, Phillip (Kadi) Boyer, Luke Sill, Levi Sill, and Bill Hendrix, and 18 great- grandchildren, and one sister, Donna Perry of Rochester, MO. Several nieces, nephews, and friends. Joyce was a Baptist and a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She was a very faithful follower of Jesus and read the bible daily, she dearly loved her church family. She served as Sunday School teacher and crafts teacher at Vacation Bible School. She was baptized July 11, 1961, at Halls, MO for New Home Baptist Church. She loved to talk and talk about her kids, grand kids, and great grandkids of which she was so proud. She wrote poetry and has over 400 poems she has written, some of which were published. She was also an accomplished artist doing many drawings and paintings as well as crocheting many beautiful doilies that she gave away as gifts. But most of all she loved her family, and they loved her. She always put everyone first. She loved a lot in her time.
Shots fired outside J.C. Harmon High School homecoming on Saturday
Nobody was injured after shots were fired near J.C. Harmon High School's homecoming on Saturday night.
FBI arrests 2 who allegedly made threatening Tik Tok video
KANSAS CITY — FBI agents arrested two in an investigation involving a Tik Tok video, according to a media release from the United State's Department of Justice. Investigators say they threatened the government and people at the U.S.-Mexico border. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jonathan S....
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in western Missouri town￼
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping, and assault...
James "Jim" Boose
James "Jim" Boose 88, of Rosendale, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at a Savannah, MO health care facility. He was born November 1, 1933 in Kansas City, MO, son of Della and Joseph Boose. Jim was a US Army Veteran and retired Firefighter, spending many years working at Ft. Leavenworth. He enjoyed his church, spending time with his family, especially at Christmas. Jim was an avid collector of Snoopy and Santa collectibles. Jim was a Christian and was also a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife, Joyce Groce-Boose, wife, Pat Penland-Boose, son, Daniel Boose, brother, Joseph Boose, sisters, Edna Boose, Fern Yount, and Mildred Vaughn. Survivors include: son, David (Nicole) Boose of St Joseph, step-children, Steve (Lynda) Penland, Bill (Ann) Penland, Mary Jane (John) Brewer, and Nancy (Jim) Ball, and many grandchildren and extended family.
Jesse James Denbow
Jesse James Denbow 25, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born July 3, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Erin and Brian Denbow. He graduated from Savannah High School, and worked in the roofing industry. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar and singing, baseball, running track in high school, and all sports. He liked living on the edge, but most especially spending time with his family. Jesse was preceded in death by father, Brian Wayne Denbow. Survivors include: mother, Erin McDonald-Sullivan (Marv) St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandparents, Dennis and Vernetta McDonald, siblings: Alex Denbow, Ashley Denbow, Maggie Demers, Zakk MCdonald, Ricky Winder, and Courtney Throckmorton. Jesse was an Organ donor. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, funeral services and public livestream 10 am Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Four young men wounded in St. Joseph weekend shooting
Four young men sustained non-life-threatening wounds from a weekend shooting in St. Joseph. St. Joseph police say the four were shot after leaving a party at Mollus Hall, located on Illinois Avenue in south St. Joseph. Police say the victims had been reported to have left the scene, but later...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
Terry Mark Corder
Terry M. Corder, 64, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home. He was born November 26, 1957 in St. Joseph, son of Ida and Ralph Corder. Terry served in the US Army for 4 years. Terry was a hard worker. He enjoyed his family and friends, and working on cars. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Stacie Corder in 2012, his parents, and sister, Linda Bishop. Survivors include: companion, Chris Goin of St Joseph, sister, Donna Ledford of St Joseph, and several nieces and nephews.
