ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Pardons for marijuana fuel calls for action in Kansas, as medical pot bill is weighed

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXHHj_0iQw9F1200

TOPEKA, ( KSNT )- President Biden’s sweeping move to pardon minor federal marijuana offenses could have a ripple effect for some states. It’s also fueling calls for action in Kansas, which is one of just a few states that have lagged behind on marijuana reform.

The move is being welcomed by some Kansans, who are eager to see changes on the marijuana front in the state.

“Releasing inmates across the District of Columbia, then asking Governors across the United States to do the same? It’s what needs to be done,” said Jason Todack, owner of CBD American Shaman in Topeka.

CBD, or cannabidol, is legal in Kansas. It’s derived directly from the hemp plant and contains no THC.

Todack spoke about the medical benefits of both marijuana and CBD, which includes treatment for anxiety, chronic pain, and seizures.

“These are grandmothers, grandparents, moms with children with autism,” Todack told the Kansas Capitol Bureau in an interview Friday. “You shouldn’t be punished for taking care of yourself and self-medicating. You see, the war on drugs ain’t a war on drugs. It’s a war on people.”

President Biden also called on state governors to pardon low-level marijuana offenses.

Kansas has not signed off on a mass pardon. Instead, the administration will continue to review pardon requests based on “individual cases.”

According to Marilyn Harp, Executive Director of Kansas Legal Services, Biden’s move could inspire states to look at other options.

“The President setting that model could maybe help us find some other easier solutions than one-at-a-time paperwork solutions to give people a second chance,” Harp said.

Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt will face off with Democratic incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kansas Capitol Bureau reached out to Schmidt’s team Friday for comment on Biden’s move, but did not hear back.

While Kansas has yet to legalize marijuana in any form, lawmakers are working on a medical marijuana bill ahead of next year’s session.

Kelly has been vocal about her support for medical marijuana legalization.

In a debate Wednesday, Both Kelly and Schmidt agreed the industry would need to be regulated.

Schmidt said the challenge would be accommodating “the things that people agree on,” while making sure to not “fling open the door to the harm” that comes with recreational use without limitations.

In response, Kelly said the industry would be “very-well regulated,” and that it would not “spread like wildfire.”

As lawmakers look ahead to next session, some marijuana advocates are hoping for action.

“If you actually represent the people, and you want to see this state change in tax revenue… corporation, businesses, entrepreneur… help Kansans across the board,” Todack said. “Vote yes. Let’s get medical marijuana in here, and let’s start working toward recreational.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

Rick Dean
2d ago

It's passed time to legalize marijuana; not only medically but also recreationally.

Reply
7
Related
KSNT News

Thieves make off with $7,000 while farmers harvest

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is warning residents after thieves robbed several vehicles while the owners were combining crops. The sheriff reported on Oct. 4, at approximately 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 240th and Nighthawk Road when the vehicle owners discovered items totaling $7,000 had been taken. Items included firearms, […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Saturday murder victim identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Pardons#Autism#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Politics Legislative#Kansans#Cbd American Shaman#Thc#The Kansas Capitol Bureau#Kansas Legal Services
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KWCH.com

Wichita attorney explains state impact from federal marijuana pardons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following Thursday’s announcement that President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, 12 News spoke with local legal experts to gain perspective on what kind of impact this could have on Kansas. The federal...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy