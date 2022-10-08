Read full article on original website
Lejeune Luciano
3d ago
The government is corrupt ,The prime minister should answer for the former president assassination.It was a coup d'etat and who brought the cholera on the island:It was a contingent if Nepalese soldier working for the UN.
Linda Wilkins
2d ago
Any help they get will just go to the rebels. History just repeating itself on this one. Leave them to their own devices. Murder and violence.
Hannah Blazewick
2d ago
It is really a sick country and you're at the top of the list of countries where it's almost impossible to open up a business. still practice and believe in witchcraft
‘They have no fear and no mercy’: gang rule engulfs Haitian capital
Violence has spread from the poorest slums to the city centre as up to 200 gangs carve up Port-au-Prince
Democrats in Florida Delegation Want to Extend Temporary Protect Status for Haitians in the U.S.
Last week, two Democrats in the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill–U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson–urged President Joe Biden to pursue an “extension and redesignation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, and a moratorium on deportations to Haiti.”. The congresswomen led a letter to...
Two Haitian journalists killed while reporting in slum controlled by gangs
Two Haitian reporters have been shot dead and their bodies set on fire while reporting in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, in the second such killing this year. Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles were among seven journalists who came under attack on Sunday in the Cité Soleil district of Port-au-Prince. They were investigating worsening violence in the area, including the recent killing of a 17-year-old girl, according to a statement from Haiti’s Association of Independent Journalists.
U.N. Secretary-General proposes rapid-response troops to help Haiti regain control from gangs
The head of the United Nations threw his weight Sunday behind Haiti’s request for the immediate deployment of military troops to help the country take back control of its ports from powerful gangs and provide aid as Haitians confront a deadly cholera outbreak.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
IFLScience
Why Did 98 Percent Of Women In Nazi Concentration Camps Stop Menstruating?
The sudden halting of menstrual periods (amenorrhea) experienced by prisoners at Nazi concentration camps has historically been attributed to the effects of trauma and malnutrition, although new research paints a considerably darker picture. Drawing upon written historical records and interviews with Holocaust survivors, the study authors find evidence that synthetic steroids were added to the food given to female Jewish prisoners in order to hinder their fertility.
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'
When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out found in Peru excavation
The remains of 76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out have been found at Pampa La Cruz in Peru. Why they were sacrificed is unknown, but the practice seems to have been widespread in the area at the time.
Fifty million people now trapped in modern slavery in a ‘surge of exploitation’
New estimates say the past five years has seen 10m more people enslaved and millions more children forced into early marriage
Zelensky says latest Russian troops killed in war ‘were not trained for combat’
Russian soldiers who recently reached the front lines of the war in Ukraine did not have fighting experience or training, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Monday night address. The comment comes a couple of weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilized roughly 300,000 reservist forces to supplement their...
MSNBC
An all-female group of Ukrainian soldiers is here to deliver a message to U.S. lawmakers
As Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes more troops and escalates his war in Ukraine, a delegation of all-female Ukrainian soldiers is in Washington D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers to share their stories and perspectives on what it’s like to be on the frontlines. The goal of the...
Trump showed Taliban leader satellite picture of his house in threat to ‘obliterate’ him
Former President Donald Trump said that at one point when he was in the White House, he threatened one of the top members of the Taliban by sending him a satellite picture of his house and saying he would “obliterate” him. The conversation between Trump and Abdul Ghani...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experiments opposes critical race theory as 'indoctrination'
EXCLUSIVE – A Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experimentation during World War II spoke out against teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools in an interview with Fox News Digital. "In this country, there is no education. There is indoctrination," Sami Steigmann, 82, said about CRT, a lens...
Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist
SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
Russia to give troops who surrender 10 years in prison unless they are able to flee captivity
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that amends Russia's criminal code to impose a 10-year person sentence on any service member who voluntarily surrenders to Ukrainian forces. "This is classic Putin’s Playbook - he is a master of checkmates," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s...
Finland president says Putin 'all in' for Ukraine, claims Russia misunderstood how 'willing' West was to help
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Finland’s president remains deeply concerned about the nuclear risk posed by Russia, but argued that President Vladimir Putin's announced partial mobilization indicates problems in the Russian army. In an exclusive statement given to Fox News Digital following Putin's announcement on Wednesday, Finnish President...
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort
The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
