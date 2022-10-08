ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 31

Lejeune Luciano
3d ago

The government is corrupt ,The prime minister should answer for the former president assassination.It was a coup d'etat and who brought the cholera on the island:It was a contingent if Nepalese soldier working for the UN.

Linda Wilkins
2d ago

Any help they get will just go to the rebels. History just repeating itself on this one. Leave them to their own devices. Murder and violence.

Hannah Blazewick
2d ago

It is really a sick country and you're at the top of the list of countries where it's almost impossible to open up a business. still practice and believe in witchcraft

The Guardian

Two Haitian journalists killed while reporting in slum controlled by gangs

Two Haitian reporters have been shot dead and their bodies set on fire while reporting in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, in the second such killing this year. Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles were among seven journalists who came under attack on Sunday in the Cité Soleil district of Port-au-Prince. They were investigating worsening violence in the area, including the recent killing of a 17-year-old girl, according to a statement from Haiti’s Association of Independent Journalists.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
IFLScience

Why Did 98 Percent Of Women In Nazi Concentration Camps Stop Menstruating?

The sudden halting of menstrual periods (amenorrhea) experienced by prisoners at Nazi concentration camps has historically been attributed to the effects of trauma and malnutrition, although new research paints a considerably darker picture. Drawing upon written historical records and interviews with Holocaust survivors, the study authors find evidence that synthetic steroids were added to the food given to female Jewish prisoners in order to hinder their fertility.
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Vice

Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist

SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
