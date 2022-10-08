Read full article on original website
California man kidnapped in broad daylight, remains missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a man was kidnapped in broad daylight in the Pasadena area last week and remains missing.
Merced kidnapping: Charges filed against Jesus Salgado, accused of the kidnapping, murder of family
Charges were filed Monday against the two brothers arrested in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family.
Five Dead in Shooting at a South Carolina Home, Suspect in Custody
James Douglas Drayton, a suspect in the killings, was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday Five people are dead after a shooting occurred at a South Carolina home on Sunday night. Four people were found dead in the home in Inman, and one person was transferred to a hospital where they later died from their injuries during surgery, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed in a statement. The victims were all in different locations in the house, Clevenger said, and he also confirmed that they were not related....
Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during armed robbery
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Escalon Police Department responded to a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue following reports of an armed robbery. At around 6:35 p.m., officers located an employee that had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. […]
Pelican Bay prison inmate gets additional 11-year sentence for drug smuggling
CRESCENT CITY, Del Norte County -- A Richmond man incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison was sentenced on Thursday to 11 more years and 3 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Patrick Botello, 36, worked with another inmate at Pelican Bay and arranged with four other people outside the prison to obtain meth and heroin, conceal the drugs in balloons, and then smuggle them into the supermax prison.Botello was originally arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night, which apprehended 27 people on narcotics and weapons charges out of Woodland, California. The activity in Woodland involved organized crime that had connections to criminal gangs in jails and prisons, the DOJ said, and had far-reaching impacts on counties such as Solano, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.
This Is California's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider put together a list of the most notorious serial killer from each state.
Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping
A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
AOL Corp
Modesto housecleaner suspected of stealing $14k in jewelry. More victims likely, cops say
A Modesto woman faces charges including financial elder abuse after being arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $14,000 in jewelry while working as a housecleaner, Turlock police reported. Turlock Police Department detectives arrested 42-year-old Catrina Moreno last week following an investigation that began on Sept. 2. The elderly victim...
Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat
Rescue divers recovered the body of Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California, a day after he jumped from a boat into Arizona's Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
CA doctor admits illegally prescribing 120,000 opioid pills
A Southern California doctor has pleaded guilty to writing prescriptions for more than 120,000 opioid pills over a six-year span, including to an impaired driver who struck and killed a bicyclist, federal prosecutors said.
knewsradio.com
Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide
This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
Search for Georgia toddler missing for 4 days continues amid hope of finding him alive
Authorities in Chatham County, Georgia, wrapped up a fourth day of searching unsuccessfully for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, but authorities still hope he will be found alive. The toddler was reported missing Wednesday morning from his home in an unincorporated part of the county near Savannah, and county police have...
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by...
Suspect dies after fleeing traffic stop in east Stockton early Saturday
STOCKTON — A driver is dead this morning after failing to yield to a traffic stop then crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in east Stockton.Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrol Deputies initiated a stop in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle street when they say the driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. Approximately one minute later, the unidentified driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Filbert Street and Harding Way, according to the sheriff's office. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. A multi-agency protocol investigation has been initiated, involving the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The identity of the driver will be released, pending notification of next of kin.
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
Suspect dies after driving away from Stockton traffic stop, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A suspect has died after crashing his car into a parked car while running away from San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies in Stockton Saturday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they tried to stop a car near Filbert and Myrtle Streets...
Merced County kidnapping: New video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
The Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment a family of four, including an 8-month-old, was kidnapped.
