Merced County, CA

Five Dead in Shooting at a South Carolina Home, Suspect in Custody

James Douglas Drayton, a suspect in the killings, was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday Five people are dead after a shooting occurred at a South Carolina home on Sunday night. Four people were found dead in the home in Inman, and one person was transferred to a hospital where they later died from their injuries during surgery, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed in a statement. The victims were all in different locations in the house, Clevenger said, and he also confirmed that they were not related....
INMAN, SC
FOX40

Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during armed robbery

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Escalon Police Department responded to a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue following reports of an armed robbery. At around 6:35 p.m., officers located an employee that had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. […]
ESCALON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pelican Bay prison inmate gets additional 11-year sentence for drug smuggling

CRESCENT CITY, Del Norte County -- A Richmond man incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison was sentenced on Thursday to 11 more years and 3 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Patrick Botello, 36, worked with another inmate at Pelican Bay and arranged with four other people outside the prison to obtain meth and heroin, conceal the drugs in balloons, and then smuggle them into the supermax prison.Botello was originally arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night, which apprehended 27 people on narcotics and weapons charges out of Woodland, California. The activity in Woodland involved organized crime that had connections to criminal gangs in jails and prisons, the DOJ said, and had far-reaching impacts on counties such as Solano, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.  
RICHMOND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
MERCED, CA
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide

This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy police investigating girl’s death

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect dies after fleeing traffic stop in east Stockton early Saturday

STOCKTON — A driver is dead this morning after failing to yield to a traffic stop then crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in east Stockton.Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrol Deputies initiated a stop in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle street when they say the driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. Approximately one minute later, the unidentified driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Filbert Street and Harding Way, according to the sheriff's office. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. A multi-agency protocol investigation has been initiated, involving the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The identity of the driver will be released, pending notification of next of kin.
STOCKTON, CA
