BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community members young and old banded together at Ephram White Park, in the fight for suicide prevention. “This is the 10th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. We are coming together to be smart about mental health, are coming together to walk for those who have passed from suicide, we’re just coming here to support friends and family,” said Katelyn Simpson, Chair of the Bowling Green Out of the Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO