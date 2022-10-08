Read full article on original website
WBKO
VIDEO: Bowling Green to host Harvest Festival this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th Annual Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival is returning to Bowling Green this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the SOKY Marketplace. The family friendly event will host activities for kids, a farmer’s market, live music and food trucks. There will also be...
wnky.com
Logan Tobacco & Heritage Festival wraps up!
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Saturday, Logan County’s Tobacco and Heritage Festival wrapped up!. Folks came out from all over to flood Russellville’s downtown square in time for the parade. Many of the floats showcased the parade’s theme, “There’s No Place Like Logan.” Some of the people waving were...
wnky.com
Sky Arts Film Festival to take place in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Sky Arts Film Festival is coming up to showcase films created locally and around the world!. From Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16, you can stop by the Capitol Theater downtown to catch movies at various showtimes. Some of the films will include...
wnky.com
WKU’s Hammer In: Smashing success
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over on the hill, WKU’s weekend metal working demonstration was a smash hit!. At the Hammer-In presentation, people got to enjoy the free community event celebrating the metal workers’ trade, sanctioned by the Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths. Sparks were flying as people...
WBKO
National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is home to the rich history of the Corvette, but today it is home to Bowling Green Con 2022. The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to offer. From comic books, to video games,...
WBKO
Bowling Green comes together for 10th annual suicide prevention walk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community members young and old banded together at Ephram White Park, in the fight for suicide prevention. “This is the 10th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. We are coming together to be smart about mental health, are coming together to walk for those who have passed from suicide, we’re just coming here to support friends and family,” said Katelyn Simpson, Chair of the Bowling Green Out of the Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide.
WBKO
Jackson’s Orchard annual Pumpkin Fest to last two more weekends in October
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend and the next two weekends, Jackson’s Orchard is hosting their annual fall Pumpkin Fest. Jackson’s Orchard has been a family favorite in Bowling Green since 1966. Whether you like hay rides, apple cider or picking your very own pumpkin- there’s something...
wnky.com
Chasing weekend fun? Car Show, comics, wielding and more!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When it comes to weekend plans – local car lovers have hit the jackpot. Saturday, you can head to Woodburn to check out Antique Tractor & Engine Club’s car show. You’ll get to glimpse some newer model tractors, but the biggest draw by far will be the show’s tractors dating back to the great depression days.
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
wnky.com
Railroad underpass near WKU to have nightly closures
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University is temporarily closing the underpass near U.S. 68-X Russellville Road in Bowling Green. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the railroad underpass, located near WKU’s campus, will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, pending weather. The closure is due to maintenance for painting on the railroad underpass.
WBKO
Duncan Hines’ family member reacts to exhibit in Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When people hear the name Duncan Hines, they probably think of those boxes of cake mix in the grocery stores. Some even thought he was a fictional character like Betty Crocker or the Pillsbury Doughboy. “He was a real person, unlike some other trademark icons...
wymt.com
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
wcluradio.com
James Benjamin “JB” Hardin
James Benjamin “JB” Hardin, 75, of Glasgow, entered his home in Heaven Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Tristar Centennial Hospital. He was born in Glasgow on February 6, 1947, to the Late Roy Johnson and Arah Dane Hardin (Bartley). JB retired from Eaton Axle and was a longtime member of the Refuge Christ of Christ.
Man banned from Kroger stores charged after potato chips theft
A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
Two brothers killed in shooting at Parkwood Park in Nashville
The mother of the brothers found dead in Parkwood Park tells NewsChannel 5, she wants answers about what happened to her boys.
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
whopam.com
One hurt in collision on Hopkinsville Road in Logan County
An Olmstead man was hurt in a vehicle versus a tractor hauling a bushhog collision in Logan County Friday afternoon. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred in the area of Hopkinsville Road and Miles Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation reportedly revealed that a pickup truck operated by 25-year-old Zane Hadden of Olmstead collided with a tractor hauling a bushhog machine that was operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
