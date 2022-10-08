Read full article on original website
Hamilton’s Goal Holds As Titans Clinch Share of CS8 Crown
Jake Hamilton scored the game’s only goal 90 seconds into the second half and that was the difference. Glenwood beat Springfield 1-0 to clinch at least a share of the Central State Eight title and remain unbeaten in conference play. Josh Jones got the shutout for Glenwood, who will play at Decatur on Thursday with the chance to win the conference outright.
Senators Claim Share of CS8 Title With Win Over Glenwood
Springfield High defeated Glenwood 25-14 and 25-20 to guarantee them at least a share of the CS8 title with just one loss in conference play. Rochester and U-High both have conference games next week to close out their slate.
Crumrine, Wilson Take First; Olympia, Williamsville Win Team Titles at Sangamo Meet
The Sangamo Conference cross country meet was held in Petersburg on Tuesday. Williamsville’s Louisa Wilson finished first in the girls race with Olympia taking the team title by just one point. Riverton’s Isaac Crumrine finished first in the boys race with Williamsville taking the team title. Full results of the meet can be found HERE.
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: October 3-8
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Peyton Woods (Springfield High Boys...
Glenwood Hosts Springfield In CS8 Soccer Showdown Tuesday
Glenwood is looking for an outright Central State Eight conference title while the Springfield High Senators are looking to make the Titans share with SHG and themselves. Varsity will start around 6 pm on Tuesday night in Chatham.
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Oct. 10
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got girls tennis, football, boys soccer, and boys golf for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Illinois Fighting Illini
Coach: Brad Underwood (sixth season) 2021-22 record: 23-10 (15-5) Players returning: Coleman Hawkins, R.J. Melendez, Luke Goode, Brandon Lieb. Players departed: Kofi Cockburn, Austin Hutcherson, Andre Curbelo (St. Johns), Omar Payne (Jacksonville), Jacob Grandison (Duke), Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara), Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (South Carolina) Key additions: Terrance Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech),...
Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois OC, updates QB plans if Tommy DeVito misses time
Barry Lunney Jr. had to make an adjustment in the game against Iowa, and the Illinois OC might have to prepare for an absence in Week 7. Tommy DeVito – starting QB for the Illini – went down late in the first quarter in Illinois’ 9-6 win over Iowa. DeVito took a tackle at the line of scrimmage on 2nd-and-18 and suffered an ankle injury.
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
Semi crashes into house in Central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
Champaign street closed for month-long construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement. The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. […]
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
Saturday Night @ Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink
We reviewed the tenderloin sandeich here for our Midwest Slice of Life YouTube channel and you can check that review out by clicking here. Matt Weaver, the owner of Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink enjoyed our positive review and he was nice enough to send me some gift cards to his fine establishment, so I’m meeting some friends here and dinner is on Matt! Thanks so much, Matt, that was very nice of you!
Conn’s Hospitality Group to Open 7th Street Cidery
On Friday, October 14th, Conn’s Hospitality Group will open the doors to 7th Street Cidery. This property will be located inside the Isaac Lindsey House at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street, in downtown Springfield, Illinois. Notably, the home was formerly located six blocks to the south on 7th Street and relocated in 2008 as part of Conn’s Hospitality Group’s mission of “Preserving History Through Hospitality.”
Springfield firefighters respond to fire around 1400 block of Reservoir
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 have reported on their Facebook that they have responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir. The post went up around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene. WAND is working to learn...
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
